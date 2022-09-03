- Shiba Inu is trying to squeeze bears out of their positions with a positive weekly close.
- SHIB price sees bulls trading back above the 55-day Simple Moving Average.
- Bulls could risk a firm rejection and fade back to $0.00001000.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has paired back incurred losses from last week and is trying to squeeze out bulls that jumped in on the drop below the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at the end of last week. With that bear trap, bulls are trying to lengthen the pain trade a little bit more by trying to trade at higher prices. But bulls need to watch out as a weekly rejection could be occurring at $0.00001276, which could trip price action back below the 55-day SMA and another leg lower in the coming weeks.
SHIB price sees bears and bulls playing tit for tat
Shiba Inu price is hard to define or tell whether it is playing a bull trap or a bear trap. Either way, it seems that bears will pull at the long end of the straw and will have their way if bulls stay unable to break the high of the last week of August at $0.00001492. A fade could be kicking in soon, which could already be next week, as bulls look unable to eke out more gains and print new gains for this week.
SHIB price is thus set to undergo rejection and slip further away into next week as markets will focus back to what counts: central banks. With another central bank, the ECB, lined up next week to hike 75bp as the US Fed, more tightening will be triggered, this time on the European mainland. That means another big block of investors cashing in and draining their cash from cryptocurrencies, with SHIB price set to slip back to $0.00001000 with the new monthly S1 support for September as a platform.
SHIB/USD Daily chart
With the weekly close above the 55-day SMA, bulls could still be more stubborn as thought and could be seen setting forward their attack on that $0.00001276 level. Should next week be closed above that level, expect to see a third consecutive winning streak with September becoming an overall profitable month and probably even ticking $0.00001600. That would be a 30% gain spread over roughly three weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.
Ethereum price turns into a battlefield with bulls trying to push higher
Ethereum (ETH) price is attempting to crack above a major moving average that, if it gives way, could open the door to a 20% rally back up to the August highs at $2000, with along the way $1,688.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
Shiba Inu plays ‘The Clash’: should bulls stay or should they go?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is playing a famous song from the British band ‘The Clash,’ that most people probably know: “Should I stay or Should I go?”
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.