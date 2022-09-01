- Shiba Inu price is back to grappling with the point of control (POC) at $0.0000118.
- While a massive upswing is in the works, investors are guessing if it will come after a dip or from its current position.
- A bounce off $0.0000087 or $0.0000083 could trigger a 105% upswing in SHIB.
Shiba Inu price seems to be sticking close to a significant support level formed over the last three months. A consolidation along this barrier is what led to an explosive move two weeks ago. Therefore, the ongoing consolidation has got investors hoping for another rally.
The meme coin creator Shytoshi Kusama took to Twitter to support SHIB holders against users who are looking to sow doubt and chaos into the ecosystem.
#Woof!!!! #Bone $BONE (Fudders feeling like Broly below...) and don't worry... #Shib is and always will be the focus. But let the ecosystem shine #SHIBARMY. #SHIBARIUM #SHIBAETERNITY #TREAT #LEASH #SHI #SHIBOSHIS Let's Woofing GOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/mZenbpRpiM— Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) August 29, 2022
Shiba Inu price and its multiple scenarios
Shiba Inu price is hovering close to a key support level, the POC, at $0.0000118. This barrier is the highest traded volume level since April 11 and was crucial in triggering the previous run-ups for SHIB.
On August 14, the Dogecoin-killer, kick-started a 53% ascent, creating a double top at $0.0000179. Since then, Shiba Inu price has undone the gains and is back at the POC, looking to restart a similar move.
So far, the bulls seem to be absent or non-reactive. However, if SHIB consolidates here long enough, causing a resurgence of buyers, it could catalyze a quick run-up. The immediate level that bulls or smart money will look to target is the equal highs formed at $0.0000179.
Therefore, a bounce off $0.0000118 could result in a 52% gain after retesting the $0.0000179 barrier.
While this outlook is easy to comprehend, investors need to be comfortable with the breakdown of the POC and the 9% decline that comes with it. This move will knock SHIB down to retest the immediate support level at $0.0000106. A bounce to $0.0000179 will result in a 68% gain, which is the second scenario.
The third outcome will have the same target but instead of finding support at $0.0000106, Shiba Inu price could dip to $0.0000083 to fill the imbalance first. The rally that emerges here will result in a 104% gain to retest $0.0000179.
SHIBUSDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the multiple scenarios, investors can dollar-cost average their investments at critical support levels mentioned above instead of waiting for a perfect bottom and missing out on the uptrend.
However, if SHIB produces a daily candlestick close below $0.0000074 without a quick recovery, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Shiba Inu price.
Note:
The video attached below provides a short-term outlook of Shiba Inu price as opposed to the mid-term outlook described above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price contemplates 70% rally
Shiba Inu price is back to grappling with the point of control (POC) at $0.0000118. While a massive upswing is in the works, investors are guessing if it will come after a dip or from its current position. A bounce off $0.0000087 or $0.0000083 could trigger a 105% upswing in SHIB.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Cryptos scramble for support, but can ETH revisit $1,730?
Ethereum price is awaiting a breakout from $1,571 to trigger a quick run-up. If successful, investors can expect ETH to revisit $1,730 and $1,820. A daily candlestick close below the $1,420 level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
EOS Price Prediction: The bottom could be in for the OG crypto community
EOS price has lost 93% of its market value since May 2021. Santiment's Volume Profile Indicator shows an uptick in volume amidst the countertrend rally. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is dependent on two factors detailed below.
These on-chain metrics suggest Chainlink price will fall hard again
Chainlink price shows bearish signals underneath the hood that investors should be aware of. Since August 15, the Ethereum-based decentralized blockchain oracle token has fallen 36%. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a closing candle above $10.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.