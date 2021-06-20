Shiba Inu price stagnant unless it breaks this crucial resistance barrier

- Shiba Inu price continues consolidating within a descending parallel channel.
- The mem-coin is currently stuck within two critical price points.
- A candlestick close outside of the $0.0000086-$0.000005 range will determine where SHIB is heading next.
Shiba Inu price has not provided a clear signal for the direction of its trend. Still, SHIB may present an opportunity to profit very soon.
Shiba Inu stuck between support and resistance
Shiba Inu posted massive gains in early May, rising by a whopping 2,093%. The meme-coin went from trading at a low of $0.0000018 and surged to a new all-time high of nearly $0.000040 on May 10.
A wave of profit-taking hit SHIB after the peak, pushing its market value down by more than 86%. Although prices have stabilized after the sell-off, Shina Inu has entered a stagnation period.
SHIB has been contained within a descending parallel channel since May 19. Each time Shiba Inu price has risen to the channel’s upper boundary since then, a rejection occurs that pushes it to the lower edge. From this point, it tends to rebound.
If this price action repeats, the rebound from the middle support trendline might be significant enough to push Shiba Inu price to the channel’s upper boundary at $0.0000086 before it faces another rejection or finally breaks out.
SHIB/USDt 6-hour chart
While a rejection from the $0.0000086 resistance level could lead to a downswing to $0.0000065, a break of this supply barrier may result in massive gains. By drawing a parallel trendline equal to the channel’s width, the consolidation pattern forecasts a 42% upside target.
If validated, Shiba Inu price might rise to $0.0000123 upon the $0.0000086 resistance level break.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price eyes deeper losses, as 200-DMA looks at risk
XRP price is licking its wounds so far this Saturday, having reached the lowest in three months at $0.7691 on Friday. XRP bears are set to breach the 200-DMA, with a test of May lows likely. Ripple confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart. The path of least resistance appears to down despite the tepid bounce.
SafeMoon Price sees a dead cat bounce before the next downswing kicks in
SAFEMOON price is fading the recovery momentum this Saturday after falling for four days in a row earlier this week. Technical up on the 4H chart paints a bearish picture. RSI remains bearish, as more weakness likely in the near term.
DOGE price eyes $0.1950 if key 100-DMA support caves in
Dogecoin sellers refuse to give up, as the bearish momentum extends into the fifth consecutive day on Saturday. Dogecoin price eyes a break below key 100-DMA support on the daily chart. The May 19 flash crash lows at $0.1950 remain on the sellers’ radars.
Cardano price stalls four-day losing streak, but not out of the woods yet
Cardano (ADA/USD) is snapping its four-day losing streak, attempting a minor recovery on Saturday amid a sluggish tone seen across the crypto market. ADA price is down about 3% over the week, having risen 750% from the start of the year.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.