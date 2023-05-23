- Shiba Inu price is exhibiting signs of recovery, rising by more than 4% in the last 24 hours.
- Network growth is currently at a two-year low which indicates that there is bearishness among investors still.
- However, this might be short-term since the broader market has still not conceded to fear.
Shiba Inu price is attempting to escape the bearishness witnessed by the crypto market over the last few days. Unlike Dogecoin, SHIB is following Bitcoin's lead to note consecutive green candlesticks, which could increase not only the meme coin's value but investors' faith as well.
Also read - Dogecoin price treads water, knocking investor confidence, DOGE sells
Shiba Inu price might make a comeback
Shiba Inu price, trading at $0.0000089, has noted a 4.22% rise in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency nearly missed the December 2022 lows of $0.0000079 and is now potentially charting a path to recovery.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which slipped into the oversold zone below the 30.0 mark in the past couple of days, is now climbing back up, nearing the neutral line at 50.0. This is bringing SHIB closer to the critical resistance at $0.0000097.
This price level also coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is a key barrier to breach.
Furthermore, flipping the critical resistance into a support floor would enable Shiba Inu price to also rise to $0.00001030. The completion of a potential Measured Move pattern observed on the charts since early February further suggests a conclusion of the downtrend. Legs A and C of the three-wave pattern are of similar length, and the price is recovering.
A decisive break above the May highs of $0.00001030 would act as the confirmation of a bullish reversal.
SHIB/USD 1-day chart
This potential increase in price is expected to lure investors back towards the network, which has been losing their interest for a long time now. This bearishness peaked over the last week as network growth fell to a two-year low.
This indicator highlights the rate at which new addresses are formed on the network, and a decline in the same suggests that the cryptocurrency is losing traction. It is a warning that more downside cannot be completely ruled out.
Shiba Inu network growth
But given that the broader market is not experiencing extreme fear at the moment, a reversal of the aforementioned bearishness looks likely. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index is currently at the Neutral mark and has not slipped into Fear since early May, which is a positive sign.
Crypto Fear and Greed Index
In the unlikely event that Shiba Inu price fails to recover, investors must maintain caution as a dip below the December 2022 lows could lead to severe losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium heats up competition among Ethereum-based blockchains Arbitrum and Optimism
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coin projects in the crypto ecosystem, is gearing up to compete with Ethereum layer-2 blockchains. Scaling solution Shibarium’s test network Puppynet surpassed 11 million transactions.
Uniswap price recovery hits wall as bears smash rally into the ground
UNI price was on good terms to stage a bullish breakout as a knee-jerk reaction got underway on Tuesday. That price action attempted to stop bears in their tracks by pushing the price action above $5.22.
Arbitrum price action has traders preparing for 5% to 10% gains in a firm bullish breakout
ARB price has seen bulls piercing through bearish defences in the ASIA PAC trading session on Tuesday. With bears running for the hills, expect to see some unwinding of their short positions.
Cosmos price nears buy signal, potentially triggering 30% rally
ATOM price shows a lack of initiation from bulls, which has kept it subdued for quite some time despite the buy signal. It seems ATOM is on the cusp of ending its recent llull, increasing the chances of a breakout that could provide an opportunity for investors.
Bitcoin: BTC unchanged, but bullish recovery is still on the cards
Bitcoin price outlook on the weekly chart has not changed much. BTC is still trying to find a stable support level for a recovery rally, but things could get worse if sellers overwhelm the next accumulation zone.