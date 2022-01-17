- Shiba Inu price maintains a tight trading range after a 15% spike on January 12.
- Primary resistance at $0.0000033 must be broken to begin a new bull run.
- Downside risks exist but are limited compared to upside potential.
Shiba Inu price action has stabilized somewhat since the 35% loss experienced from December 28, 2021, to January 10, 2022. However, it has held on to most of its gains and maintained a critical Ichimoku support zone.
Shiba Inu price needs to regain $0.000033 before it can start a new leg higher
Shiba Inu price has two critical technical levels that it must break to change the current bearish outlook to a bullish one. The daily Kijun-Sen and the Volume Point Of Control share the $0.000032 value area. If bulls can push SHIBA to a close above that, a new trend may begin.
A hypothetical trade setup now exists on the daily chart for Shiba Inu price. However, the caveat with the entry is that the daily close must be at or slightly above the entry level. Therefore, the hypothetical trade setup is a buy stop order at $0.000033, a stop loss at $0.29 (slightly below the Tenkan-Sen), and a profit target at $0.000049.
The trade represents a 4:1 reward/risk setup with an implied profit target of slightly over 50% from the entry. A trailing stop would help protect any profit made post entry.
SHIBA/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
The trade is invalidated if Shiba Inu price moves to a close below the January 10 close or if it moves to a new low below the January 10 low. Shiba Inu would likely move to the $0.000020 value area in that scenario.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
