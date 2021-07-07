- Shiba Inu price continues the formation of the right shoulder of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.
- 50 six-hour simple moving average (SMA) now trending higher, dedicating support to the right shoulder consolidation.
- A decisive close below $0.00000801 would void the bullish SHIB thesis, elevating the odds for a more complex bottom.
Shiba Inu price has been engaged in a multi-week bottoming process that illustrates an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern and a precise trigger. The completion of the right shoulder should be near as SHIB seeks a rally of 80% based on the measured move of the pattern.
Shiba Inu price shows confidence, and volume delivers on conviction
Since the May 19 crash, Shiba Inu price has struggled to plot a constructive bottoming pattern with a timely entry point. Nonetheless, since June 29, SHIB has consolidated confidence in the potential inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with a symmetrical right shoulder inspired by a textbook volume profile.
As Shiba Inu price releases the oversold condition on the intra-day Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) following the 70% spike from the June 22 low to the June 29 high, investors need to monitor the 200 six-hour SMA as it slips through the right shoulder of the formation. Without the support of the strategically important moving average, the challenge increases for a successful resolution of the SHIB pattern.
Of course, it should be mentioned that the 50 six-hour SMA is crossing above the 200 six-hour SMA, triggering a bullish Golden Cross pattern on the six-hour SHIB chart, thereby adding some positivity.
The measured move target of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern is approximately 80%, projecting a Shiba Inu price of $0.00001720 from the neckline at $0.00000936. The rally would leave SHIB just below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of May’s correction at $0.00001754.
An 80% gain in a perplexing cryptocurrency complex would be a notable achievement for SHIB. However, a more realistic Shiba Inu price target is the resistance between $0.00001204 and $0.00001214, marking the fusion of the May 20 and 24 highs. A rally to $0.00001214 would conclude with a 30% gain from the current position of the neckline at $0.00000936.
Critical to the full realization of the 30% gain is overcoming the minor resistance established by the June 2 high at $0.00001048.
SHIB/USD 6-hour chart
If Shiba Inu price closes below $0.00000801, the bottoming process and the resulting inverse head-and-shoulders pattern will be questioned. A close below that level would eliminate the support provided by the 50 six-hour SMA and, at a minimum, project a more complex right shoulder and, at worst, a reversion to the lows of the head around $0.00000550.
For now, the working thesis is for a bullish resolution of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern and a rally of at least 30%. The narrative is based on the superior volume profile underlying the head and right shoulder formation, the building of relative strength versus the cryptocurrency market and the growing dominance of altcoins versus Bitcoin over the last two weeks. Combined, they emulate a digital asset trading with conviction and confidence.
Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to retest $1 despite SEC vs Ripple case and massive escrow outflows
XRP price is consolidating in a tight range near the range low but eyes a move higher. A bounce from the immediate support barrier might propel Ripple into the high probability reversal zone.
Ethereum price gears up for its upcoming ‘Triple Halving'
Ethereum enthusiasts are waiting for the delayed release of the London hard fork while trading with caution. The most notable Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIP) in the upgrade is EIP 1559. This, combined with the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is considered equivalent to a “Triple Halving”.
Cardano might pull back before catapulting to $1.60
Cardano price has been on a 43% uptrend since bottoming on June 22. ADA is stuck consolidating as it tries to scale higher, indicating weakness. Investors can expect a 7% retracement before a 22% uptrend to $1.61 kick-starts.
Shiba Inu prints bullish pattern, SHIB to rally by 80%
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.