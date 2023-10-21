Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB can rally 7% if bulls can overcome critical resistance level

- Shiba Inu price has created a foothold, which could trigger a quick rally soon.
- A flip of the $0.00000694 hurdle is in progress and could catalyze a 7% run-up to $0.00000748.
- A daily candlestick close below the $0.00000684 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price breached a key resistance level on October 21, which opened the possibility of a further rally. Investors can note that SHIB bulls have the upper hand and are likely to take advantage of that in the coming week.
Read more: Shiba Inu price rises 6% as SHIB pivots to the lower mean threshold
Shiba Inu price to climb higher
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price faced and overcame a key hurdle at $0.000000694 on October 21 after producing two key lower lows on October 12 and 18. Due to the non-conformity between the Relative Strength Index and the aforementioned swing lows, the rally that began after the October 18 swing low is still in motion.
Going forward, investors can expect Shiba Inu price to retest the $0.00000694 as a support floor and trigger a 7% run-up to tag the $0.000000748 hurdle. This barrier is critical as it has been preventing the price from ascending for the past month.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
On the contrary, if Shiba Inu price produces a daily candlestick close below the $0.00000684 support level, it will create a lower low. A failure to create a higher high after the said breakdown will indicate a trend reversal. These developments will invalidate the bullish thesis described above and potentially kickstart a selling spree.
In such a case, Shiba Inu price could drop 3.6% and retest the October 19 swing low at $0.00000660.
Also read: Shiba Inu price marking fresh 2023 lows could lead to $107 million worth of tokens facing losses
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Altcoins struggle as BTC dominance remains high in the possibly last bear market lap
Altcoin performance has been underwhelming with notable exceptions as BTC dominance remains above 50%. Altcoins' low interest could suggest the last phase of a bear market cycle. Bitcoin's breakthrough at the $32k level is also pivotal to trigger a move to $40k, according to analysts.
Chainlink v0.2 upgrade may not be fully priced in LINK
Chainlink, an Ethereum-based platform that facilitates decentralized oracles, is gearing up for a significant upgrade with the introduction of its staking v0.2. On Friday, Chainlink's token LINK is trading in the 24-hour range of $7.27 and $7.69 after registering 5% price gain.
Bitcoin bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns. While some investors question the uptrend, others remain bullish
Binance relists BSV as perpetual contract, price surges 30% in one hour
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has launched USDⓈ-M BSV Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage, years after delisting the Bitcoin SV (BSV) spot trading pair. The move led to over a 30% surge in BSV's price within the last hour.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns. While some investors question the uptrend, others remain bullish. Only a small majority remains uncertain and are waiting for confirmation regardless of which side wins.