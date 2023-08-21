Shiba Inu price likely to recover with bullish on-chain metrics and Shibarium scaling efforts

Share:

Shiba Inu developers led by Shytoshi Kusama continued their efforts to scale Shibarium, marking significant progress.

Shibarium, the Layer 2 scaling solution, has been scaled 1,500%, according to the Alchemy team.

Total number of SHIB holders recovered over the weekend, active deposits to exchanges declined with ongoing Shibarium scaling efforts.

Shibarium’s launch on August 17 did not go as expected. User funds, approximately 1,000 Ethereum and 600,000 BONE tokens were “paused” on the Layer 2 blockchain. Over the weekend, however, there was a recovery in the total number of holders of Shiba Inu tokens.

In a recent blog, Shytoshi Kusama explains Shibarium has scaled 1,500%, according to data from web3 development platform Alchemy.

Shiba Inu’s Shibarium scaling efforts are underway

Shiba Inu ecosystem’s Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium is being scaled consistently. In a blog post, Kusama explains that a benchmark has been set for the traffic that can be expected. The developers of the project consulted with blockchain experts to create additional protocols to support and manage traffic to the Layer 2 chain.

Once Shibarium is live again, the funds paused on the bridge will likely be accessible by users. If the funds are lost, Kusama’s $2 million insurance announcement is set to make investors whole.

Shiba Inu on-chain metrics support SHIB recovery

The total amount of SHIB holders, represented by the red line, climbed consistently from June 2023 to the time of writing. Interestingly, the supply on exchanges has declined, signaling a reduction in selling pressure on the asset.

Active SHIB deposits to exchanges have declined since August 19, showcasing that holders are being careful, awaiting a SHIB price recovery and the recovery of funds paused on the Shibarium mainnet bridge.

Shiba Inu on-chain metrics

Metrics like social dominance and social volume, used to ascertain the relevance of the meme coin among holders, are largely neutral. A recovery in social dominance this week is likely to act as a catalyst for a SHIB price rally.