- Shiba Inu price showed an inability of the buyers as it briefly slipped below $0.00000811.
- A resurgence of bullish momentum could push SHIB to slice through resistance barriers and tag $0.0000112.
- If the $0.00000727 support level is breached, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price faced a minor blockade as it pierced a crucial resistance level. However, due the corrective nature of the cryptocurrency market, SHIB experienced a pullback, delaying its upswing.
Shiba Inu price awaits a trigger
Shiba Inu price came close to testing the $0.00000759 and is currently hovering above the $0.00000811. While this recovery is impressive, SHIB is still below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000871.
If the buyers band together, pushing the meme coin above the said level, it will confirm the start of a second leg-up. In such a case, Shiba Inu price is likely to make another run at the high probability reversal zone, ranging from $0.00000955 to $0.0000107.
The August 17 upswing pushed SHIB to tag the lower limit but failed to follow through. The second run-up needs to set up a higher high around the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0000101, which will serve as a secondary confirmation of the bullish momentum.
In an optimistic scenario, Shiba Inu price might shatter the high probability reversal zone and tag $0.0000112, roughly 38% upswing from the current position, $0.00000820.
SHIB/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if the buying pressure fails to push Shiba Inu price to shatter the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000871, it will indicate weakness and trigger a downswing to the immediate support barrier at $0.00000759.
A breakdown of the subsequent demand level at $0.00000727 will set up a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
In such a case, Shiba Inu price might drop to $0.00000654.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic clears weak holders, time to rise another 20%
Ethereum Classic price has failed to reach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $80.75, a fundamental level of resistance for the move that has totaled over 100% from the July 20 low.
MATIC price due for a pit stop before Polygon continues quest for new highs
MATIC price reached the 50% retracement at $1.75 after confidently holding the July ascending trend line on August 18 and 19. However, the bearish momentum divergence ...
SafeMoon price changes course, SAFEMOON to chase better outcomes
SafeMoon price nearly reached the measured move target of the descending triangle pattern at $0.00000111 on August 16 before closing with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern, establishing a timely entry price for eager SAFEMOON speculators at $0.00000207.
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple to continue thrust higher, targets $1.65
XRP price has spent this week consolidating last week's 65% gain while testing the validity of the support now offered by the psychologically important $1.00 and the 38.2% retracement at $1.06. The consolidation has taken the form of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the intra-day charts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.