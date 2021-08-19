Shiba Inu downtrend is not over yet but help is underway

- Shiba Inu has hit its topside at $0.0000095 and fallen 16% in value in just two days.
- Price is consolidating today and looks set to run lower in search of support.
- There is a silver lining on the horizon with a few supports close to one another.
Shiba Inu has had its run higher but hit a cap at the beginning of the week. A full correction has taken place, wiping out almost the entire profit of two weeks' gains. The velocity at which buyers have been squeezed out of their longs shows that short-sellers were waiting for a moment to strike. The shift in sentiment has taken over control of SHIB price and is pushing price action further down.
Shiba Inu has been tackled in speed by the correction
But there is a silver lining nearby as yesterday Shiba Inu barely touched critical support at $0.0000076. The graph shows price action has hovered above and below that marker with a few retests from time to time on both sides, proving its importance. Price action could still hold above yesterday and today to show that buyers are still keen to step in at decent levels.
Even if that level were to break, SHIB still has a double layer of support below around $0.0000073. Around that level, SHIB has the red descending trend line coming and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which act both as support and a good entry point to bounce off.
The 55-day SMA had shown its importance back on August 8 when prices bounced off that SMA and got a 22% move in just one day. Also, it was the catalyst to have SHIB break the red descending trend line to the upside.
If that does not make the trade, just above at $0.0000070 the monthly pivot also proved its importance on August 09 as SHIB price bounced off there in a premonition of the run higher that concluded a profit of 33%.
Buyers will be a bit puzzled about the move but expect people to wait out this move and have the dust settled. If there are still enough buyers in SHIB to control price action, expect a run higher again but limited to that dotted descending trend line. $0.0000090 should be a possible price target for the next run higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Chainlink price eyes 53% upswing in an uphill battle
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Chainlink price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LINK could be heading next as it struggles to advance further.
Ethereum prepares for dip to $2,800
Ethereum price is retracing from following its explosive rally that witnessed ETH surge by over 95% from the July 20 low. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is now consolidating as volume gradually subsides.
Here's how Axie Infinity players are earning nearly $500/month in crypto rewards
Analyst Nick Grous of Ark Invest noted that players who lost their jobs in the pandemic earn by playing Axie Infinity; 40% of the daily active users live in third-world countries like the Philippines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.