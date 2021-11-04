Shiba Inu needs to clear remaining hurdles before SHIB bulls kickstart next major bull run

- Shiba Inu price is enduring a tough recovery as it confronts several major resistances ahead.
- If SHIB manages to slice above these crucial resistance barriers, the token could see an explosive rally.
- The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the canine-themed token is ready for a bounce toward $0.00011465.
Shiba Inu price appears to be losing momentum as SHIB consolidates following its tremendous rally in late October. However, the meme-based token could be gearing up for a major rally toward $0.00011465 if it manages to slice above a few critical obstacles in its way.
Shiba Inu price prepares for 66% ascent
Shiba Inu price has formed a bullish continuation pattern on the 4-hour chart, suggesting that once SHIB is able to slice above the overpowering resistances ahead, a substantial rally is on the radar.
Shiba Inu price has printed a bull flag pattern, with a bullish target of a 66% climb toward $0.0001114. SHIB recently retested the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern, forming a lower low following the massive surge that formed the pattern’s flag pole.
In order for Shiba Inu price to witness its optimistic target being reached, the first obstacle that SHIB would need to slice above is at the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $0.00006020. The following resistance for the canine-themed token is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00006352.
Stiffer hurdles may emerge at $0.00006782, where the 21 and 50 four-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMA) intersect. Additional roadblocks may appear at the upper boundary of the bull flag at $0.00006933, then at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00007448, coinciding with the resistance line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
The Arms Index (TRIN), which gauges overall market sentiment suggests that there are slightly more buyers than sellers in the market, which adds credence to the Shiba Inu price recovery.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
However, if the obstacles become too tough to crack for SHIB bulls, Shiba Inu may drop toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00005583 as its first line of defense as selling pressure rises.
Additional selling activity may see Shiba Inu price retest the lower boundary of the chart pattern at $0.00005151, before slicing below to tag the 100 four-hour SMA at $0.00005048. In this case, the bullish pattern is voided and SHIB could see further losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
