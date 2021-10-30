Shiba Inu price looks north towards $0.0001 while above 61.8% Fibo level

- Shiba Inu bulls gear up for another record rally, as $0.0001 beckons.
- About 71% of SHIB's circulation is controlled by eight whale accounts.
- SHIB bulls remain hopeful so long as the price holds above 61.8% Fibo level.
Shiba Inu is looking to revive the record rally, as the bulls snap the corrective pullback and gear up for a fresh leg higher.
SHIB price is posting modest gains on Saturday, building onto Friday’s upswing, as it enjoys 110% so far this week.
Over the past week, Shiba Inu’s market capitalization has surpassed that of its rival, Dogecoin, having secured the eight positions amongst the most widely traded digital assets.
Crypto research firm Into the Block reported that a whopping 70.52% of SHIB's circulation is concentrated in the hands of eight whale accounts, of which one whale holds 41%.
At the press time, SHIB/USDT is trading just below the $0.0000750 level, up 0.60% on the day, wavering within a tight range.
Shiba Inu price needs to clear this key resistance to take on $0.0001
Bargain hunters are taking advantage of the retreat in SHIB price, as they believe that there is more room to rise for the meme-coin.
From a short-term technical perspective, SHIB price has bounced off key support at $0.0000578 after the sharp correction from all-time highs of $0.0000885 reached on Thursday. That level is the 50% Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo) level of the recent upsurge from the October 21 lows of $0.00000270 to the record high.
Over the past two trading sessions, SHIB bulls have managed to defend the 61.8% Fibo level of the same ascent at $0.0000650 on a daily closing basis, underpinning the buyers’ sentiment.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is looking north once again, having eased from extremely overbought conditions, adding credence to a potential advance in SHIB price.
Currently, SHIB price is battling the 78.6% Fibo level at $0.0000752, awaiting acceptance above it to retest the lifetime highs.
A sustained move above the record highs could initiate a fresh upswing towards the $0.00010 level, above which the 127.2% Fibo level at $0.000105 will come into play.
SHIB/USDT: Daily chart
Alternatively, the abovementioned 61.8% Fibo support could continue limiting the corrective declines in SHIB price.
The 50% Fibo level at $0.0000578 will be the level to beat for SHIB bears should the downside pressure mount. However, $0.000050-$0.0000460 will emerge as powerful support, which is the confluence of Wednesday’s low and 38.2% Fibo level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price looks north towards $0.0001 while above 61.8% Fibo level
Shiba Inu is looking to revive the record rally, as the bulls snap the corrective pullback and gear up for a fresh leg higher. SHIB price is battling the 78.6% Fibo level at $0.0000752, awaiting acceptance above it to retest the lifetime highs. A sustained move above the record highs could initiate a fresh upswing towards the $0.00010 level. The bulls remain hopeful so long as the price holds above 61.8% Fibo level.
Solana price could nearly double once SOL bulls can shatter this barrier
Solana price rose from October 20 to October 25, setting up two new higher highs. The buying pressure failed to sustain SOL, however, leading to a correction and a lower low. While the altcoin is trying to recover, a failure to do so could result in a steep correction.
MATIC price triggers 150% ascent as Polygon positions itself for the best scaling solution
MATIC price has breached a crucial resistance barrier and is hovering above it. This recent uptick in buying pressure has triggered a massive bull run for the Layer 2 token. Therefore, investors can expect Polygon to continue its journey.
Chainlink frustrates buyers as bull trap take shape, LINK could sink to $25.50
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Chainlink price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LINK is going next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.