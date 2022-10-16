Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu ecosystem’s card game, witnessed a spike in its customer rating.

The rating for the game climbed to 4.9 out of 5, hitting a new milestone for SHIB holders.

Analysts believe Shiba Inu has the potential to climb and witness a rally in its price.

Shiba Inu ecosystem’s collectible card game Shiba Eternity received a 4.9 out of 5 rating from users. This puts the game in the list of top games on the play store. Analysts retain their bullish outlook on Shiba Inu.

Also read: XRP Price: TapJets files amicus brief in favor of payment giant Ripple

Shiba Inu holders bullish on the meme coin

Shiba Inu’s collectible card game was launched worldwide on October 6. Since then the game has over 100,000 downloads worldwide and received a rating of 4.6, 4.9 across 11,500 reviews on Android play store.

Shiba Inu has become one of the most popular meme coins and it recently added over 100,000 new SHIB holders. The game allows users to choose among 10,000 Shiboshi heroes, and 500 collectible cards, among other things. Proponents believe the popularity of Shiba Eternity is likely to drive the adoption of SHIB.

Until September 6, the Shiba Eternity game was available only to iOS users. In the app store, the game managed to strike a chord among Apple users. Within a short span of time, Shiba Eternity joined the list of the top 20 most downloaded games in the App Store.

Shiba Inu has added at least 109,033 new holders in 2022. As reported by Finbold, on January 3, SHIB had amassed 1,114,483 holders. Based on CoinMarketCap data, the number of SHIB holders climbed consistently hitting 1,223,516 holders on October 13.

The Dogecoin-killer added more holders despite a declining interest in meme coins and risk assets like Shiba Inu.

Shiba Inu short-term correction complete?

Analysts evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and predicted that the short-term correction in the meme coin is nearly complete. Over the past thirty days price action has been contained in a range between $0.00000980 and $0.00001190.

The bounce in Shiba Inu price before the weekend validated the bottom of the range and could be the catalyst for an upward movement in Shiba Inu price, towards the range high.