- Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu ecosystem’s card game, witnessed a spike in its customer rating.
- The rating for the game climbed to 4.9 out of 5, hitting a new milestone for SHIB holders.
- Analysts believe Shiba Inu has the potential to climb and witness a rally in its price.
Shiba Inu ecosystem’s collectible card game Shiba Eternity received a 4.9 out of 5 rating from users. This puts the game in the list of top games on the play store. Analysts retain their bullish outlook on Shiba Inu.
Also read: XRP Price: TapJets files amicus brief in favor of payment giant Ripple
Shiba Inu holders bullish on the meme coin
Shiba Inu’s collectible card game was launched worldwide on October 6. Since then the game has over 100,000 downloads worldwide and received a rating of 4.6, 4.9 across 11,500 reviews on Android play store.
Shiba Inu has become one of the most popular meme coins and it recently added over 100,000 new SHIB holders. The game allows users to choose among 10,000 Shiboshi heroes, and 500 collectible cards, among other things. Proponents believe the popularity of Shiba Eternity is likely to drive the adoption of SHIB.
Until September 6, the Shiba Eternity game was available only to iOS users. In the app store, the game managed to strike a chord among Apple users. Within a short span of time, Shiba Eternity joined the list of the top 20 most downloaded games in the App Store.
Shiba Inu has added at least 109,033 new holders in 2022. As reported by Finbold, on January 3, SHIB had amassed 1,114,483 holders. Based on CoinMarketCap data, the number of SHIB holders climbed consistently hitting 1,223,516 holders on October 13.
The Dogecoin-killer added more holders despite a declining interest in meme coins and risk assets like Shiba Inu.
Shiba Inu short-term correction complete?
Analysts evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and predicted that the short-term correction in the meme coin is nearly complete. Over the past thirty days price action has been contained in a range between $0.00000980 and $0.00001190.
The bounce in Shiba Inu price before the weekend validated the bottom of the range and could be the catalyst for an upward movement in Shiba Inu price, towards the range high.
SHIB-USDT price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Ripple Price Prediction: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange
TRON price has been hovering inside a bearish setup that forecasts a massive crash. However, due to the latest developments, things are starting to flip bullish.
Blockchain games and Metaverse projects expected to raise $9.25 billion in 2022
The last two quarters have been full of surprises for the crypto community, with the third quarter in particular, being the most volatile.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.