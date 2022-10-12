Shytoshi Kusama addressed the Shiba Inu community and dropped details on how bugs in the Shiba Eternity guide are being addressed.

Shiba Inu team is working on adjustments so that users can understand the Shiba Eternity tutorial.

SHIB’s price plunged 3.5% as social media was flooded with criticism after the guide’s launch.

Shytoshi Kusama, the head of the Shiba Inu project addressed the SHIB community and promised a bug free Shiba Eternity guide. The meme coin’s price is struggling to recover from the recent decline and SHIB has yielded 7.3% losses over the past week.

Shiba Eternity ranks in top 2 games on Google Play

Shiba Inu ecosystem’s collectible card game set a new record, ranking in the top two games on Google Play. After its worldwide launch on October 6, Shiba Eternity, the game has upwards of 10,000 downloads and ranks in top 2 free games on the Google Play Store.

The team behind Shiba Eternity recently released a guide for the game. Shytoshi Kusama, the leader of the Shiba Inu project addressed the bugs in the guide. Kusama informed users that there will be updates and bugs will be removed soon. In response to the criticism for the guide and the declining Shiba Inu price, the tweet assured the community of holders of quick updates and short response time in the SHIB ecosystem.

Wish I could move at the "speed of science". Sorry for the delay #SHIBARMY #SHIBAETERNITY guide is being completed and all bugs are being addressed. Had to make adjustments to make sure everyone can understand the tutorial. Thanks for your patience. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) October 11, 2022

Shiba Inu burn rages on

In the past hour, over a million Shiba Inu tokens have been burnt. The Shiba Inu burn rate has climbed 519% over the past 24 hours, indicating a spike in SHIB burn. Large volume Shiba Inu token burn is typically considered a bullish trigger for sentiment among SHIB holders.

In the past hour, there have been a total of 1,000,000 $SHIB tokens burned and 1 transaction. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) October 12, 2022

Shiba Inu price struggles to recover

Analysts have evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and revealed a short-term bearish outlook. The Dogecoin-killer is struggling to recover from the decline below the $0.00001075 level. Analysts at FXStreet shared their outlook and strategy for a swing trade in Shiba Inu in the following video: