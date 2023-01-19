The meme coin is the most popular non-stablecoin asset for newly funded wallets.
While it remains a brutal bear market in crypto, Nansen’s analysis of on-chain data highlights how risk-taking traders are participating in the new year’s pump – especially when it comes to SHIB.
Over the past seven days, the Shiba Inu token (SHIB) has been a favorite purchase among newly funded crypto wallets. SHIB was sent to over 12,000 fresh wallets, making it the most common non-stablecoin asset to appear in their balances, according to Nansen. Those wallets saw $56 million in SHIB inflows over that period.
These wallets aren’t necessarily controlled by first-time SHIB buyers; on the contrary, many may be pass-through wallets belonging to crypto-trading veterans. Regardless, SHIB showed up in far more of these new wallets than did other cryptos.
Meme-coin SHIB is up more than 6% over the past 24 hours as traders digest this week’s news of a shiba inu-themed layer 2. Beyond that, there have been other signs of life in crypto over the past week. The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index, which was below $17,000 as recently as Jan. 8, has roared back to around $21,000.
Most SHIB trades are executed in wETH-SHIB liquidity pools on Uniswap and ShibaSwap, the token’s native decentralized exchange. Wrapped ether remains the top trading pair for SHIB, comprising 65% of available liquidity. Nearly a quarter of liquidity comes via BONE, the Shiba Inu project’s governance token.
Week-over-week, a steady 22% of SHIB’s circulating supply is parked on crypto exchanges, with Binance, the world’s largest exchange, holding more SHIB than any other; Crypto.com is second-highest. Notably, Binance’s total SHIB deposits have dropped by 1.6 trillion tokens in seven days, while smaller exchanges such as OKX have seen their deposits increase.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin Price Prediction: Is APE suggesting a larger decline underway?
ApeCoin price could be setting up for a breach of lower support levels. The uptrend could be in jeopardy if the bulls evade the challenge. ApeCoin price is undergoing turbulent market behavior as the bears have forged the largest decline for the year.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Assessing bullrun landing zones
Bitcoin price faces resistance at $22,000 and might be setting up for a steeper decline. BTC price begins to pull back as a profit-taking consolidation has brought calm to the buying frenzy witnessed throughout the month. To recap, the peer-to-peer digital currency is up 25% since Jan 1.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Are bears missing out on the bigger picture?
Dogecoin price validates the bullish trade idea mentioned earlier in the month. Now, bulls late to the party might face a challenge in the coming days. DOGE price displayed favorable market signals during the 1st of Jan.
Uniswap price bulls might hold the upper hand despite recent pullback
Uniswap price has fallen by 12% after an early morning move to the upside was abruptly halted. Now, as day trading bears enter the market, investors with a long-term outlook are forced to evaluate their positions and risk moving forward.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.