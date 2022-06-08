Still, invalidation levels are always warranted when dealing with volatile cryptocurrencies. If Shiba Inu price can breach above $0.00001704, the downtrend could be deemed void. A rally into $0.00003100 could occur, resulting in a 190% increase from the current SHIB price.

Shiba Inu price's lack of movement in reaction to Bitpay's commendable efforts could be viewed as contrarian bearish . It is quite rare for meme coins not to respond to notable news events. A catalyst could be triggered shortly to send Shiba Inu price down to $0.00000800 in line with previous Fxstreet outlooks that have forecasted the potential for more decline . Interestingly enough, Paris Hilton has been noted for subtly endorsing the Shiba token on her Twitter account.

Shiba Inu price is having a difficult time sparking new investor capital. The bulls are finding no interest in the notorious meme coin as it consolidates at $0.00001073. The mundane price is accompanied by disappointing sentiment as crypto enthusiasts are surprised to see little response to the recent software integrations implemented by Bitpay. Bitpay, a crypto payment service provider, has implemented the Shiba Inu token into their wallet and onboarding processors, enabling 179 countries to access the famous dog cryptocurrency.

