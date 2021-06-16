- Shiba Inu price continues consolidating after presenting a buy signal.
- A bullish impulse above $0.000008 could see SHIB rise by more than 20%.
- The memecoin might target $0.000011.
Shiba Inu price seems ready to rise after diving under a crucial support zone.
Shiba Inu price ready to jump
In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Shiba Inu price could be heading next as SHIB holds above significant support.
