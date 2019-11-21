- ShapeShift issues proprietary token to provide holders with benefits.
- FOX tokens will be distributed among the platform users.
ShapeShift, an instant cryptocurrency exchange platform has announced the launch of its own FOX token. The holders will be able to trade cryptocurrencies with zero commissions.
According to ShapeShift, all platform users, both new and existing, have the opportunity to receive 100 FOX tokens (ERC-20 standard token), keep them on their own balance, and trade cryptocurrencies commission-free. Each FOX token is valued at $10 of free trading volume for a period of 30 days (after which the statistics are reset to zero) and cannot be sold or spent.
Thus, ShapeShift users get the opportunity to make transactions with zero commissions worth $1000 per month. At the same time, the company notes that miner commissions are still applied for each operation.
To receive FOX tokens, the ShapeShift account must be linked to one of the supported hardware wallets - KeepKey or Trezor, or to the recently launched Portis service.
"We believe that tokenized assets create powerful new mechanisms for customer engagement. ShapeShift’s FOX token, which perpetually grants zero-commission crypto trading to anyone holding it, is our initial demonstration of this thesis.” said Eric Vorges, founder and CEO of ShapeShift.
The company also says it is ready to provide high liquidity and the most attractive rates. According to ShapeShift, sometimes exchange rates are 1-2% lower than on competing platforms.
Notably, ShapeShift announced a massive rebranding of the platform after it fell victim of a fierce criticism due to the introduction of user verification. The new version of ShapeShift is designed to be a comprehensive cryptocurrency management solution It was introduced in August and supports more than 50 digital assets.
Also, the platform allows purchasing cryptocurrencies directly for users from the USA as users's private keys are stored in their own hardware wallets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Loses $8,000 Support as Bears Drive Market to 4-Week Low
Data from Coin360 showed BTC/USD finally reentering the $7,000 range on Thursday, marking its lowest since the last week of October. $7,880 was met by an immediate bounce to $7,940.
Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids
Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.
The Ethereum Foundation reveals the details of the upcoming Istanbul hard fork
After a series of semi-official reports, the Ethereum Foundation representatives published a full guide to the upcoming Istanbul hardfork, where they detailed the software requirements and the actions to be taken bu users.
Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous
Bitcoin Cash recently tested $230 during the slump that shuttered various tentative support areas including $280, $260 and $240. Ranging channel support ($270) was also broken. Following the drop, an effort has been made to ....
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.