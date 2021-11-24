Senate Banking Committee seeks critical information on stablecoins from crypto exchanges

- Senator Sherrod Brown issued letters to crypto exchanges to seek additional information on stablecoins.
- The head of the Senate Banking Committee aims to understand how crypto firms are protecting consumers and investors against risks highlighted in a recent report on stablecoins by the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets.
- Brown also sent letters to major exchanges including Coinbase, Gemini, Paxos, as well as stablecoin issuer Tether.
The head of the United States Senate Banking Committee has requested information from stablecoin issuers and exchanges on how companies are protecting consumers and investors from risks involved in the market.
Senator highlights concerns on stablecoin risks
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Chair of the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs is concerned about consumers and investors not fully understanding how stablecoins work and the risks associated with the digital coins. He emphasized that there could be complicated terms and conditions that crypto companies hide in the fine print.
Brown stated that he has significant concerns with the “non-standardized terms applicable to the redemption of particular stablecoins” and how they differ from traditional assets. In his letter to Circle, the payment services company, he further highlighted that the terms may not be consistent across cryptocurrency trading platforms.
The US Senate banking committee head also sent similar letters to digital asset exchanges including Tether, Coinbase, Gemini, Binance.US and Paxos, TrustToken and Centre.
Brown requested the issuers to provide more clarity and explain their processes for minting and redemption of stablecoins and special arrangements they have with crypto exchanges in “straightforward terms.”
The senator refers to the stablecoin report by the President’s Working Group which was released earlier this month, urging legislators to restrict stablecoin issuance to banks.
In the letter sent to Circle, Brown highlighted that as stablecoins have seen a wider adoption, therefore their importance in effecting digital asset transactions underscores the need for a better understanding of the basic operation and limitations of USDC.
Circle was asked to describe the process of minting which enables customers to acquire USDC for US dollars, the number of tokens issued, and operational conditions that would prevent the redemption of the stablecoin. The digital asset firm has until December 3 to respond to the senator.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Senate Banking Committee seeks critical information on stablecoins from crypto exchanges
The head of the United States Senate Banking Committee has requested information from stablecoin issuers and exchanges on how companies are protecting consumers and investors from ...
eToro to delist Tron, Cardano for US users by end of year citing regulatory concerns
eToro recently revealed that the social-trading platform will remove Cardano and Tron for customers in the United States by the end of the year, due to regulatory concerns. Users will still be able to withdraw their ADA and TRX holdings.
VeChain price presents buy opportunity before VET hits $0.20
VeChain price downside risk remains elevated, but oversold readings in the oscillators indicate that risk is limited. A strong bullish entry opportunity would likely return VeChain to a push towards new all-time highs.
MATIC price forms bear trap as Polygon heads to $2.6
MATIC price remains inside a broader rising wedge pattern on its candlestick chart and has struggled to find support. However, the Point and Figure chart shows that a move above $1.70 could trigger some intense buying pressure and deny bears their selloff.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.