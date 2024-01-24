Share:

Sei price has shed 35% in under six days, due to excessive selling pressure.

After a liquidity run below the $0.585 swing low, SEI triggered a 13% recovery rally.

Going forward, the $0.690 and $0.701 resistance levels will be pivotal in determining the trend going forward.

Rejection at $0.690 or $0.701 that leads to a production of a lower low below $0.562 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Sei price shows a good sign of recovery after sweeping a key swing low. This move indicates that bulls are vying for higher prices. However, the pullback rally will not be simple due to key hurdles.

Sei price recovery rally kickstarts

Sei price underwent a steep correction of 35% in less than six days, pushing it from $0.874 to $0.562. In the process of this sell-off, SEI swept below a key swing point of $0.585, triggering a short-term spike in buying pressure. As a result, the altcoin inflated by 13% and currently trades at $0.637.

The $0.585 is a key swing low because it is a higher high in the long-standing uptrend that failed to produce a higher high and has now produced a lower low as well. While this development could mean the start of a downtrend, it could also reflect a short squeeze.

Regardless, the bounce in Sei price will encounter two key hurdles at $0.690 and $0.701 after a 10% move. If buyers push higher and flip these resistance levels into a support floor, it will indicate an active short squeeze, and likely propel the altcoin higher.

In such a case, Sei price could attempt to sweep the equal highs buy-side liquidity resting above $0.884. This move would constitute a nearly 40% rally from the current position.

SEI/USDT 4-hour chart

On the other hand, if Sei price recovery rally faces the $0.690 and $0.701 hurdles and fails to overcome them, it would create a lower low. This development is indicative of a potential reversal and a spike in selling pressure that is likely to push SEI lower.

If Sei price produces a decisive four-hour candlestick close below $0.562, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, the altcoin will encounter the stable support level at $0.554, which is the midpoint of the 300% rally witnessed between December 18, 2023, and January 3, 2024.

