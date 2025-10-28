Securitize plans $1.25 billion Nasdaq debut in merger with Cantor Equity Partners

Tokenization platform Securitize announced a merger with Cantor Equity Partners II, which will see the company debut on Nasdaq at a $1.25 billion pre-money valuation.

Securitize set to go public on Nasdaq following SPAC merger

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization firm Securitize plans to go public through a merger with Cantor Equity Partners II, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The proposed merger positions Securitize at a $1.25 billion pre-money valuation and is expected to generate up to $469 million in gross proceeds. That includes $225 million from a fully committed private placement in public equity (PIPE) offering led by institutional investors, including Arche, Borderless Capital, Hanwha Investment & Securities, InterVest and ParaFi Capital. It also involves $244 million in cash held in Cantor Equity Partners II’s trust account, assuming no redemptions.

“This is the next chapter in making financial markets operate at the speed of the internet and is another step in our mission to bring the next generation of finance on-chain and tokenize the world,” said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize.

The firm stated it will be uniquely positioned to tap into a $19 trillion total addressable market (TAM) for the real-world assets tokenization sector.

The merger has attracted several top investment management firms, including ARK Invest, BlackRock, Blockchain Capital, Hamilton Lane, Jump Crypto and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Following the merger, the combined company will be renamed Securitize Corp., with its common stock expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker SECZ.

“We believe that blockchain technology has massive potential to transform finance, and partnering with Securitize underscores our confidence in tokenization as a foundational force in the next era of capital markets,” said Brandon Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and Chairman of Cantor Equity Partners II.

As part of the transaction, Securitize said it plans to tokenize its own equity to demonstrate how public company ownership and trading can be brought on-chain.

Securitize claims to have more than $4 billion in assets via collaborations with asset managers, including Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane and VanEck. It also served as the transfer agent for the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity (BUIDL) fund, which launched in 2024.

The latest move places Securitize among a growing number of crypto firms going public in 2025, including Circle, Gemini and Bullish. The increase in public crypto firms over the past year underscores the ongoing positive regulatory reforms for the digital asset industry.