- The US SEC postponed its decision on several digital asset ETF filings from Grayscale, Canary Capital and Bitwise.
- The agency shifted its decision to June 10 and 11, according to documents shared on its website.
- This follows Paul Atkins assuming the position of SEC Chair.
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) released several documents on Thursday stating that it is delaying its decision on crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) filings from Grayscale, Bitwise and Canary Capital as it seeks more time to conclude whether or not to approve the applications.
SEC seeks more time for crypto ETF decisions despite Paul Atkins beginning role as Chair
The SEC has postponed its decision on a couple of crypto ETF applications from asset managers, according to documents on its website. The delayed filings include applications from Grayscale to convert its Polkadot (DOT) Trust into an ETF, Bitwise's combined Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETF, and Canary Capital's submission to list a Hedera (HBAR) ETF.
The SEC claims it will require additional time to properly act on the filings, so it is postponing its decision until June 10 and 11, respectively.
"The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action on the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein," the SEC noted in the document.
"The 45th day after publication of the notice for this proposed rule change is April 26, 2025. The Commission is extending this 45-day time period," the SEC added.
The extension comes days after Paul Atkins officially assumed his role as SEC Chair. Atkins took over from Mark Uyeda, who functioned as acting Chair for the agency following Gary Gensler's resignation in January.
With Atkins now onboard, he faces several crypto ETF applications that are awaiting a decision. These include proposals for XRP ETFs, Solana ETFs, Dogecoin ETFs and Ether staking within existing spot ETH ETFs.
Considering Atkins' pro-crypto history, the crypto community remains confident that the new SEC administration will approve most of the recent crypto ETF filings.
Atkins is also set to speak at the next crypto roundtable, which the SEC will host on Friday. This will be his first roundtable as Chair of the agency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC Crypto Task Force plans to establish digital asset regulatory sandbox
The Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) Crypto Task Force met with El Salvador's National Commission on Digital Assets (CNAD) representatives to discuss cross-border regulation and a proposed cross-border sandbox project.
DeFi Dev Corp buys additional 65,305 SOL amid broader institutional interest: Solana price slides below $150
Solana (SOL) price faces growing overhead pressure and slides below $150 to trade at $148 at the time of writing on Thursday. The sudden pullback follows the crypto market's edging higher on improving investor sentiment, which saw SOL climb to $154 on Wednesday.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI whale moves 9 million tokens to Coinbase Prime
Uniswap (UNI) price hovers around $5.92 at the time of writing on Thursday, having rallied 12.8% so far this week. According to Wu Blockchain, data shows that the address potentially related to the Uniswap team, investor, or advisor transferred 9 million UNI to the Coinbase Prime Deposit on Thursday.
Tron DAO announces $70B USDT supply: Here's how TRX price could react
TRON’s USDT circulation just surpassed $70 billion, signaling rising network utility as TRX price approaches a technically significant breakout. On Wednesday, TRON DAO confirmed that the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) on its blockchain has surpassed $70 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holds steady, Fed warns of tariffs’ impact, as Gold hits new highs
Bitcoin price consolidates above $84,000 on Friday, a short-term support that has gained significance this week. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued to weather storms caused by US President Donald Trump's incessant trade war with China after pausing reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9 for other countries.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.