Ondo Finance hits $3B market cap as CEO Nathan Allman meets SEC to discuss tokenized US securities

- Ondo Finance met with officials of the SEC and the law firm Davis Polk to discuss the regulation of tokenized US securities.
- Topics included registration requirements, broker-dealer rules and proposed compliant models for tokenized securities issuance.
- Ondo suggested regulatory sandbox options to foster innovation within existing compliance frameworks.
Ondo Finance price jumps past $1 after CEO Nathan Allman meets SEC to discuss tokenized securities and regulatory innovation.
Ondo finance price crosses $1 amid regulations meeting with SEC
The United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Task Force met with representatives from Ondo Finance and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP on Thursday to discuss a regulatory framework for issuing tokenized versions of publicly traded US securities.
The meeting was part of the SEC’s ongoing engagement with crypto market participants on potential oversight mechanisms for tokenized financial products.
Ondo finance price action | Coingecko
Within hours, Ondo token price rose 7.5%, breaking above the $1 mark to reach the $3 billion valuation for the first time in 50 days, dating back to March 7.
According to the memorandum published by the SEC, the meeting covered a wide-ranging agenda, including tokenized securities structuring models, registration requirements, broker-dealer obligations, financial crimes compliance, and market structure regulations.
Ondo also raised the possibility of sandbox environments or other forms of regulatory relief to enable compliant innovation in the digital assets space.
Ondo's delegation was led by CEO Nathan Allman and included key executives and legal counsel, while Davis Polk was represented by partner Zachary Zweihorn and associate Justin Levine.
The meeting signals growing regulatory attention on efforts to integrate traditional securities into blockchain-based systems while ensuring compliance with existing financial laws.
Ondo finance price forecast: Bulls clear $1 resistance, next target at $1.20
Ondo finance surged over 7% to $0.983 on Thursday, marking its most decisive breakout in over a month as price climbed firmly above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $0.851. The bullish momentum was further validated by a clean move above the 100-day SMA ($1.05) on intraday wicks, suggesting mounting buying pressure.
The next key upside target lies at $1.08, a confluence zone aligning with the 200-day SMA, last tested in early March. If that key resistance break, Ondo is likely to head towards the $1.20 level.
Ondo finance price forecast
The Ondo price forecast today reflects this shift in sentiment, underscored by a significant rise in the Bull and Bear Power (BBP) indicator, which now reads +0.158. This positive divergence in BBP is the strongest since early March, indicating increasing bullish volume strength as price expands.
However, failure to sustain above the 100-day SMA could lead to a short-term retest of support near $0.90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC Crypto Task Force plans to establish digital asset regulatory sandbox
The Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) Crypto Task Force met with El Salvador's National Commission on Digital Assets (CNAD) representatives to discuss cross-border regulation and a proposed cross-border sandbox project.
DeFi Dev Corp buys additional 65,305 SOL amid broader institutional interest: Solana price slides below $150
Solana (SOL) price faces growing overhead pressure and slides below $150 to trade at $148 at the time of writing on Thursday. The sudden pullback follows the crypto market's edging higher on improving investor sentiment, which saw SOL climb to $154 on Wednesday.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI whale moves 9 million tokens to Coinbase Prime
Uniswap (UNI) price hovers around $5.92 at the time of writing on Thursday, having rallied 12.8% so far this week. According to Wu Blockchain, data shows that the address potentially related to the Uniswap team, investor, or advisor transferred 9 million UNI to the Coinbase Prime Deposit on Thursday.
Tron DAO announces $70B USDT supply: Here's how TRX price could react
TRON’s USDT circulation just surpassed $70 billion, signaling rising network utility as TRX price approaches a technically significant breakout. On Wednesday, TRON DAO confirmed that the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) on its blockchain has surpassed $70 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holds steady, Fed warns of tariffs’ impact, as Gold hits new highs
Bitcoin price consolidates above $84,000 on Friday, a short-term support that has gained significance this week. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued to weather storms caused by US President Donald Trump's incessant trade war with China after pausing reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9 for other countries.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.