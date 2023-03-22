The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has called for a jury trial against Tron founder Justin Sun for the “orchestration of the unregistered offer and sale, manipulative trading, and unlawful touting of crypto asset securities.”
In a March 22 filing in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the SEC named Sun, the Tron Foundation, the BitTorrent Foundation, and Rainberry over the offer and sale of Tron (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT), alleging the tokens were securities. The financial regulator further alleged Sun engaged in “manipulative wash trading,” driving drive public interest in the two tokens by enlisting the help of celebrities.
Among the celebrities promoting TRX and BTT were American rapper DeAndre Cortez Way, also known as Soulja Boy, Austin Mahone, actress Lindsay Lohan, YouTuber Jake Paul, and singer Aliaune Thiam, also known as Akon. Akon was also behind projects to create a ‘crypto city’ in Senegal and Uganda.
“Although the celebrities were paid to promote TRX and BTT, their touts on social media did not disclose that they had been paid or the amounts of their payments,” said the SEC complaint. “Thus, the public was misled into believing that these celebrities had unbiased interest in TRX and BTT, and were not merely paid spokespersons.”
Today we charged crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun and three of his wholly-owned companies for the unregistered offer and sale of crypto asset securities Tronix and BitTorrent.— U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (@SECGov) March 22, 2023
Read more:https://t.co/4tXgKNof6Q
According to the SEC, Sun’s actions in the offer and sale of TRX and BTT violated aspects of the Securities Act. The regulator alleged the Tron founder was responsible for more than 600,000 wash trades of TRX from April 2018 to February 2019, which led to Sun selling more than $31 million worth of the token.
“While we’re neutral about the technologies at issue, we’re anything but neutral when it comes to investor protection,” said SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal. “As alleged in the complaint, Sun and others used an age-old playbook to mislead and harm investors by first offering securities without complying with registration and disclosure requirements and then manipulating the market for those very securities.”
With the exception of Mahone and Soulja Boy, the other celebrities named in the case have settled with the SEC, agreeing to pay more than $400,000 in disgorgement, interest, and penalties. The U.S. regulator said it planned to “permanently prohibit” Sun from acting as an officer or director of any firm offering crypto securities.
In October 2022, the SEC announced it had reached a $1.2-million settlement with Kim Kardashian for touting EthereumMax (EMAX) tokens on her social media accounts. Following a similar settlement with former NBA player Paul Pierce in February, SEC chair Gary Gensler warned celebrities not to “lie to investors when you tout a security.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices seesaw ahead of the Fed’s decision on rate hike
The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates while facing the tough task of tackling the banking crisis. Economists expect the central bank to increase its target rate range to 4.75% -5%, although there is a debate as some believe the Fed will not raise its rates at all. Bitcoin price rally steadied above the $28,000 level after yielding nearly 15% gains over the past week.
Aptos Price Forecast: This key level will determine if APT will rally 20% or crash 40%
Aptos price lacks directional bias as it consolidates below a critical hurdle. This level is key in determining where APT will head next. Investors need to wait for confirmation before making their decision. Aptos price rallied 554% between December 30, 2022, and January 26, 2023. This massive uptrend set up a local top at $20.40, resulting in a reversal that pushed APT down by 52%.
These altcoins could yield massive gains after Cardano and XRP prices rally this alt season
While large market capitalization assets Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady, altcoins like Cardano and XRP have yielded double-digit gains overnight. Crypto experts believe Bitcoin’s rising dominance signals the popcorn effect is close, gains will continue spilling over in altcoins like Cardano (ADA) , XRP and Cosmos Hub’s ATOM.
XRP price tags $0.49 as Ripple bulls make a comeback
Ripple, one of the largest altcoins by market capitalization, witnessed a massive run up to the $0.49, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision. The recent updates in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit and the banking crisis have turned market participants bullish on XRP and cryptocurrencies.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.