The Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) Division of Corporation Finance released a statement on Thursday clarifying its position on proof-of-work (PoW) crypto mining. The statement revealed that both solo mining and mining pools do not fall under US securities laws as they do not require the efforts of a central entity or entrepreneurial figure to generate profits.

SEC releases statement clarifying PoW mining gains do not constitute securities

The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance issued a statement clarifying its stance on proof-of-work mining. The regulator stated that mining "Covered Crypto Assets" on public, permissionless blockchains — such as Bitcoin — does not constitute securities offerings.

In its statement, the Division mentioned two major types of miners, solo miners and mining pools. These miners earn rewards by using computational power to solve complex cryptographic puzzles. The Division described their activity as an administrative or ministerial act of protocol mining.

"By adding its own computational resources to a mining pool, the miner merely is engaging in an administrative or ministerial activity to secure the network, validate transactions and add new blocks, and receive rewards," the Division noted.

Hence, the Division concluded that proof-of-work miners do not satisfy the Howey test's "efforts of others" requirement. As a result, miners do not need to register their transactions with the Commission under the Securities Act.

The SEC's clarifying statement is seen as a long-awaited regulatory breakthrough for crypto miners. Miners have frequently aired concerns about regulatory uncertainty under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler's tenure. However, with the new SEC administration providing clearer guidelines, proof-of-work miners — particularly for Bitcoin — could operate more freely.

The recent development could stir a rally in the stocks of Bitcoin mining firms, including Marathon Digital (MARA), Riot Platforms (RIOT) and Bitfarms BITF.

In other news, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott announced that President Donald Trump's pick for SEC Chair, Paul Atkins, will face the committee next Thursday for his nomination hearing.

After the hearing, the Senate Banking Committee will likely vote on Atkins' nomination. If approved, it will proceed to a full Senate vote for confirmation.