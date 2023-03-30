SEC Chair Gensler claims “legislation is unnecessary”; demands $2.436 billion to take on crypto

- Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair, Gary Gensler, stated that his agency is enough to oversee crypto.
- Gensler reiterated his stance on crypto falling under Securities laws, making separate legislation pointless.
- Earlier this week, Gensler requested a budget of $2.436 billion for FY 2024 for its 30 Divisions and Offices.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been eyeing crypto for a while and is now preparing to address it. The agency intends to claim absolute control over the space in terms of regulation, even suggesting scrapping the idea of legislation dedicated to digital assets.
“SEC has it all” - Gary Gensler
The Chair of the SEC, Gary Gensler, testified in front of congress on March 29 and made some bold statements at the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government. Gensler stated that the regulations for cryptocurrencies already exist in the form of Securities law and that these laws are applicable whenever someone tries to raise money from the public.
Further adding to the same, Gensler said,
“I think there is one agency — the Securities and Exchange Commission, overseen by two committees — the House Financial Services and Senate Banking, and the courts that define what a security is and not individual crypto exchanges selecting that.”
The SEC chair stated that introducing legislation is quite unnecessary since the regulatory body already has it covered. The debate between cryptocurrencies being a Security or Commodity has been going on for some time now, with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission claiming digital assets to be the latter. Gensler clarified SEC’s claims reiterating,
“If you’re touching U.S. investors, selling these tokens to U.S. investors then you come under either the securities laws.”
He further noted that the crypto space is rife with noncompliance and that rules are already in place to protect consumers by taking action against such entities.
The SEC has been delivering on the same as in the last couple of months, the regulatory crackdown has intensified, with major crypto players falling under the crosshair. Earlier in January, Gemini and Genesis were charged with offering unregistered securities in the form of their Earn program.
The following month, Kraken was penalized with a $30 million fine and asked to shut down its crypto-staking service. Soon after, TRON and its founder, Justin Sun, were charged with violating Securities law this month. And the most recent victim was the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, which received a Well’s notice alleging the sale of unregistered securities.
Gensler asks for more funds
Not only is Gary Gensler focusing on intensifying its “regulation by enforcement” approach, he is also asking for more funds to double down on current efforts.. During the same subcommittee hearing, the SEC Chair supported the President’s FY 2024 request of allocating $2.436 billion for the regulatory body.
Gensler stated that the agency’s actions resulted in the orders for $6.4 billion in penalties and disgorgement in FY 2022. The regulatory body’s head added to the same saying,
“The Division is the first line of defense for the investing public relying on investment advisers…These additional resources would strengthen the Division’s ability to protect American families by addressing risks in the crypto markets, cyber and information security, and the resiliency of critical market infrastructure.”
