SEBA Crypto AG who are the Switzerland based crypto bank have announced the launch of a new index for digital assets.

The index is set to be called SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index (SEBAX) and will target institutional investors.

To launch the index SEBA enlisted the help of MX Index Solutions, a prominent European index administrator

SEBA was recently able to receive a license from Swiss regulator FINMA and now the company can legally offer investments based on digital assets to its clients now.

Head of asset management at SEBA Bank, Daniel Kuehne stated:

With our investment solutions we want to offer investors the highest possible security and strengthen their confidence in the new, complex market environment of crypto currencies. With our product and investment expertise, we enable our clients to tap the new potential of digital asset classes with familiar rules from the existing financial world