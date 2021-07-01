"The blockchain XRP Ledger has the ability to tokenize not only XRP but also a variety of other assets," the company said in its report.
Japan-based financial-services company SBI Holdings thinks non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could be a good opportunity for the XRP (-0.87%) Ledger (XRPL).
According to a report on Tuesday titled “Current Management Information Briefing,” SBI outlined reasons why it believes XRP could be a sound choice for the utilization of NFTs.
Under the section “Building a More Sustainable, Scalable, and Accessible Future for NFTs with XRPL” in the report, the company said XRP had “extremely low transaction fees.” SBI also said the crypto can be “settled instantly” with a low environmental impact because it did not rely on mining making it an attractive choice.
NFTs are digital assets that can be created as unique contracts on the blockchain and generally represent a physical real-world good. They contain distinguishing bits of information that make them both unique from any other NFT and easily verifiable.
“The blockchain XRP Ledger has the ability to tokenize not only XRP but also a variety of other assets,” the company said in its report.
SBI’s belief in XRP as a token extends beyond its potential use in NFTs. In May, SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture between SBI Holdings and Ripple, introduced Cambodia’s first international remittance service leveraging blockchain rails.
In March, SBI told shareholders possessing 100 shares or more would be eligible to receive XRP worth 2,500 yen ($22.50) as a way of thanking them for their support.
In its report, the company also touched on NFTs as a use case in the art world, highlighting the successful execution of Beeple’s $69 million record-breaking sale in March.
“A blockchain certificate will ensure the authenticity of artworks as more reliable through a tamper-resistant and highly transparent blockchain mechanism,” the company said.
Still, the focus, according to the company, remains on the tokenization aspect, and cited figures from the World Economic Forum predicting 10% of the world’s GDP would be tokenized by 2027.
“Achieving impact at-scale across so many asset types will require the interaction of different blockchains and existing Internet and financial infrastructures,” SBI said.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon appears decisive, readies for a 20% rally
SafeMoon price has been engaged in a bottoming process that has twisted investors with various buy signals that eventually failed or never triggered. Currently, SAFEMOON appears to be framing a new bottoming pattern that could offer a timely opportunity to capture a 20% return.
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB requires patience, but offers a compelling opportunity
Shiba Inu price has been engaged in a lengthy bottoming process that appears to be finally resolving to the upside after SHIB triggered the neckline of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on June 29.
Ethereum Classic retreat of 15% possible after outstanding quarter
Ethereum Classic price has overcome several technical barriers during the 92% march higher, putting the digital asset in a superior position to achieve higher prices over the medium term.
Shiba Inu price to retest crucial support before SHIB bulls set up next advance
Shiba Inu price has recently broken out of a bearish formation, introducing the potential for a new rally. SHIB escaped above a critical resistance trend line that has acted as a possible turning point for the meme coin’s disappointing returns since the May crypto market crash.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.