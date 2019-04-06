Samsung has been designing and manufacturing chips required for Bitcoin mining.

Tech giant Samsung has been designing and manufacturing chips for Bitcoin mining behind scenes.

It comes after the company entered into a strategic partnership with the third largest signs of Bitcoin ASICs, MicroBT.

The general manager for Samsung Foundries China has detailed that the organization had been designing and manufacturing 3nm and 5nm chips, which are for Bitcoin mining. The commentary was picked up a the MicroBT M20 conference in Chengdu, China last month.

Samsung has been constructing these chips since Q1 of 2018, according to internal documents from the company. The tech giant recently announced they have entered into a strategic partnership with MicroBT, the third largest designer of Bitcoin ASICs.

The chips were produced in the latest line of MicroBT devices, M20S WhatsMiner, which has a power of some 68 Terahashes per second (Th/s) and an efficiency of 48 watts to the Terahash.