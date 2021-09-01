SafeMoon starts to look muted as it struggles to advance further

- SafeMoon has been in consolidation since August 16.
- Price is getting squeezed to the downside by two moving averages.
- Upside looks limited as investors plan where to get in.
SafeMoon price (SAFEMOON) has been in consolidation mode since August 16, when price action bottomed out at $0.00000117. A green ascending trend line started to form. That this trend line is of importance got proven on August 29, 30 and 31 as price action was supported each time by that same trend line.
This goes in favor of buyers who have this trend line marked up as a good entry level and supportive of price action. The upside looks muted though. On August 28, SafeMoon price hit a speed bump during the surge that coincided with the release of its new wallet and got rejected at $0.00000400. Not only does this level act as a psychological level, but it is also a mark on the red descending trend line originating from May 22.
SafeMoon buyers defend support
Between where price action is now, around $0.00000240, and the possible upside potential toward the red descending trend line is 61%. Buyers have excellent possible profit potential insight indeed. SafeMoon is making it difficult for buyers to still believe in that trade as several Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) are starting to form a death cross. The 5-day SMA is on the cusp of breaking the 10-day SMA to the downside – a preview of the famous death cross.
SAFEMOON/USD daily chart
Look for a break higher above those two SMAs. That will be key to see if the trend is still solid and in play. If the green ascending trend line breaks, expect the first test on $0.00000200, but that has already been chopped up quite often, so it will almost be inevitable that price action will want to test $0.00000117, taking us back to the August 16 low.
In case buyers fully regain control and decide to step out of the consolidation sooner, expect a break of the red descending trend line and a retest of that $0.00000400 marker.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price stops bleeding as SHIB eyes 25% upswing
Shiba Inu price seems to have cauterized the bleed and shows signs of resuscitating as it bounced off a crucial support level. If the buying pressure continues to increase
Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls take hopeful aim at $1.76
XRP price is awaiting a 46% move to the upside after a bullish chart pattern has emerged. In addition, the cross-border remittance token may be anticipating a small victory in the SEC v. Ripple case as developments continue to unravel.
El Salvador allocates $150 million to Bitcoin trust ahead of crypto law coming into effect
El Salvador has approved a $150 million trust fund ahead of the country’s move to make Bitcoin a legal tender, set to take effect on September 7. This fund will support the $30 in BTC bonus once citizens in the country sign up for the digital currency wallet Chivo.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.