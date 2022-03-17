- SafeMoon price did not experience the broader crypto spike on Wednesday.
- Selling pressure continues as SFM hits a previously identified short opportunity.
- Further downside movement is likely as buyers continue to avoid SafeMoon.
SafeMoon price action has been a major disappointment for long and short-term hodlers. Persistent selling pressure has placed SafeMoon at risk of creating new three-month lows.
SafeMoon price continues to nosedive, new three month lows increasingly likely
SafeMoon price triggered theoretical a short idea previously identified on March 10, 2022. The setup was a sell stop order at $0.00105, a stop loss at $0.00122, and a profit target at $0.0000071. Support at near the all-time low at $0.000096 was expected, but thus far, sellers appear to be motivated to push new lows.
Unfortunately for SafeMoon price, a reprieve is increasingly unlikely. There are no major gaps between the Tenkan-Sen and the bodies of the 4-hour candlesticks. In other words, a mean reversion higher should not be expected. The Relative Strength Index and the %B oscillators also point to continued bearish price action.
However, there is a Kumo Twist present. Kumo Twists are periods when Senkou Span A crosses Senkou Span B (the Cloud turns red to green or green to red). It is very common to see a swing high or low develop around the period of a Kumo Twist, especially if an instrument has been trending. Despite the Kumo Twists, buyers remain elusive and avoidant.
SFM/USDT 4-hour Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
A close below the 3-month low of $0.000096 could trigger a flash crash down to the $0.000080 value area before any support for SafeMoon price would be found.
If bulls want to mitigate any further downside pressure, they’ll need to push SafeMoon price to a close at or above $0.0010. In that scenario, SFM would close above the Tenkan-Sen, the Kijun-Sen, and return inside the prior falling wedge.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin price tanks despite hype around Bored Apes NFTs
ApeCoin price has posted double-digit losses within 24 hours. Despite the popularity of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, the ApeCoin price plunged.
Dogecoin price could tank as India’s central bank closes the doors to cryptos
DOGE saw bulls being hit by ice-cold water this morning as 2 headlines made the sky drop on their heads. The Kremlin says that talks are nowhere near as positive as markets are frontrunning, and the RBI giving a firm rejection to the adoption of cryptos.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC could return to $70
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next.
Cryptos undergo profit-taking before continuing relief rally
BTC fades after rejection at $41,756.61, support at $40K could create a bounce to $45K by next week. ETH sees bulls defending 55-day SMA as profit-taking is being contained to keep the rally going. XRP opens above $0.7843, spelling more profit as long as bulls can keep price action above this vital level.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.