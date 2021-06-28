- SafeMoon price has pierced through a resistance barrier at $0.00000295, indicating the start of an upswing.
- A minor pullback that retests the said supply level could trigger a 40% run-up to $0.00000412.
- If SAFEMOON produces a swing low below $0.00000267, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
SafeMoon price has shown an affinity to climb higher, which has led to a breach through a resistance barrier. This ascent indicates that SAFEMOON is likely to head toward the midpoint of the range.
SafeMoon price prepares for lift-off
SafeMoon price set up a range low at $0.00000257 on June 22 and has rallied roughly 20% over the past eight hours to set up a new swing high at $0.00000315. This leg up sliced through a critical resistance level at $0.00000295, flipping it to support, further confirming the resurgence of buyers.
Therefore, investors can expect a minor 6% pullback that retests the said support barrier before rallying to new swing highs.
If this were to happen, SafeMoon price would first rally 15% to tag the immediate ceiling at $0.00000338. Following the breach of this area, if the buying pressure continues to persist, SAFEMOON will retest the resistance barrier at $0.00000412.
In total, this move would be a 40% rally from the support level at $0.00000295.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
Market participants need to note that a failure to move past the resistance level at $0.00000338 might slow down or delay the 40% ascent. However, a breakdown of the demand barrier at $0.00000295 will signal weak buyers.
If this were to happen, leading to a swing low below $0.00000267, it would invalidate the bullish thesis and kick-start a sell-off to the range low at $0.00000257.
In a highly bearish case, this crash might result in a retest of the support barrier at $0.00000198.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price heads higher as DOGE breaks above crucial resistance and prints buy signal
Dogecoin price suffered a steep drop on June 21, printing a large red candle that erased any hope of reversing a period of underperformance. However, DOGE has since recovered from the harsh decline, a confirmation of accelerating interest from the bulls.
SafeMoon ponders 25% advance
SafeMoon price seemed to be confirming the uptrend when it breached the immediate supply level briefly. However, the inability of the buyers pushed SAFEMOON below it. However, the altcoin will likely take another jab at an uptrend as the pullback finds a foothold.
Cardano eyes another 15% upswing
Cardano price rallied significantly over the past 24 hours in an attempt to recover the losses piled up after the recent crash. Although a minor retracement seems likely after a quick run-up, the uptrend appears to be intact.
Citigroup launches digital asset unit to offer crypto services for wealthy clients
Citigroup has officially launched a new crypto and blockchain-based business unit, called the Digital Assets Group, marking the latest large financial institution to break into the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.