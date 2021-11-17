SafeMoon price forms bearish triangle, ready to dip lower

- SafeMoon price is continuing its downtrend alongside a bearish top line.
- SafeMoon bears are dictating price action and are pushing price against support.
- Expect SafeMoon price to break lower with a return to $0.00000100.
SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) price is under siege by further bearish price action as Safemoon price is squeezed against the temporary floor at $0.00000289. As bears continue selling alongside the descending red top line, expect momentum to prove too big for bulls to defend and to see a break lower through the floor. Expect further downside continuation toward $0.00000100.
Safemoon price under siege of bears with no bull retaliation anytime soon
Safemoon price is again in a downtrend with price action on the back foot since November. With already 45% losses booked since SafeMoon hit $0.00000700, a break below the current support level would hold another 40% of devaluation against the dollar. The bearish move in SafeMoon is because of the bears shorting SafeMoon and because the dollar index has hit a new year’s high as the greenback appreciated 3% in November.
SafeMoon price thus has in its currency pair against the dollar two elements pleading against any possible uptick. Expect the bearish triangle, being formed by the floor at $0.00000100 and the red descending trend line, to fall in favor of the bears with a lower break that could quickly accelerate toward $0.00000200 in a first phase. In the last downtrend cycle, bears will go for the $0.00000100 level that has held support since April and got tested for its strength in August and September.
SAFEMOON/USD daily chart
With that said, expect bulls to stand ready at $0.00000100 to pick up SafeMoon price at a very attractive level and discount. The next level of support lies very close within reach at $0.00000050, the historical low for Safemoon. With those two levels very tight near each other, expect some significant spikes in buy-side volume and to see a bullish breakout quite quickly toward $0.00000289.
