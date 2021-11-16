Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: SafeMoon, Ripple & Bitcoin – American Wrap 17 November

SafeMoon price is taking a break from its steady uptrend as it retraces, breaking crucial support barriers. That said, it is not beyond revival. In fact, SAFEMOON is approaching a high probability reversal zone that is likely to end the downtrend and kick-start a new rally.

Ripple (XRP) price is on the back foot for a second day as bulls see their attempts for a pop higher being blocked by the tilted orange upper boundary line. Following the rejection by that and the bounce off the green ascending trend line, bears have now taken control of XRP price action. Expect further downside as bears are dictating for now. Look for proper support levels from which to pick up XRP coins at a discount.

Bitcoin price action remains extended from its weekly Tenkan-Sen, suggesting a retracement is likely to occur. Ethereum price, like Bitcoin, is exposed to significant gaps on its weekly Ichimoku chart. XRP price may surprise market participants by outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum for the first time in many months.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.