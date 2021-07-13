- SafeMoon price continues to develop a descending triangle pattern with a measured move target of $0.00000133.
- Daily volume has slumped over the last ten days, suggesting indecision among SAFEMOON speculators.
- 10-day simple moving average (SMA) leaning on price, creating a very tight trading range over the last three days.
SafeMoon price action reflects the general lack of direction in the cryptocurrency complex, showing no commitment or energy. However, the descending triangle pattern proposes a clear roadmap for SAFEMOON, placing the risk to the downside and forecasting a potentially large loss if the bearish pattern resolves to the downside.
SafeMoon price drift creates havoc for the impatient investors
A descending triangle is classified as a bearish formation that usually emerges as a continuation pattern during a downtrend and indicates distribution. The horizontal trend line signifies demand that blocks the security from falling, while the lower reaction highs form the declining trend line as selling pressure increases.
Since May 21, SafeMoon price has shaped a descending triangle pattern with the horizontal trend line at $0.00000285 providing the trigger. On several occasions, SAFEMOON has glided below the horizontal trend line but has failed to register a daily close below, creating a challenge for eager bears.
If SafeMoon price records a daily close below $0.00000285, it will trigger the descending triangle pattern and officially shift the focus to the downside potential for SAFEMOON. The support levels that will intervene if selling pressure swells include the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the June 22 low of $0.00000230, representing a 20% decline from the horizontal trend line.
Beyond the June 22 low, SafeMoon price is clear to plunge to the April 21 crash low of $0.00000150 before reaching the measured move target price of $0.00000133, representing a 50% decline from the horizontal trend line.
A collapse of 50% would wipe out most of the 2,140% gain accumulated during the explosive rally from April 15 to April 20 and secure an oversold reading on the SAFEMOON daily Relative Strength Index (RSI).
SAFEMOON/USD daily chart
Conversely, if SafeMoon price can complete a daily close above $0.00000338, it would alleviate the pressure generated by the declining 10-day SMA at $0.00000306 and free SAFEMOON to target the descending triangle’s upper trend line at $0.00000371, yielding a 30% gain from the current price.
With SafeMoon price currently trading at $0.00000287, SAFEMOON is hanging on the edge of a significant decline that will further dent the hopes of the novice cryptocurrency becoming a compelling investment alternative in the market. For now, investors need to be patient and let the pattern resolve, one way or the other.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Shiba is one of the most bullish cryptos in the market
Shiba Inu price is plotting an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, offering a unique opportunity for investors to participate in a newer digital asset with a timely, high probability entry point.
Bitcoin price history suggests BTC will rebound before crashing to $14,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next as it seems bound for a rebound before capitulation.
XRP price can rise to $3.50 if it holds this key support level
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Ripple could be heading next as it seems bound for an upswing.
Is Satoshi cashing out? 640 nine-year-old Bitcoin on the move
A large portion of Satoshi-era coins that were acquired at an average price of $5.27 is on the move, hinting that the mysterious Bitcoin creator who disappeared from the community in 2011 is cashing out.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.