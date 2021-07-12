- SafeMoon price has bounced off the critical support level at $0.00000272 and rallied 12%.
- This run-up has breached the $0.00000295 resistance ceiling and shows signs of continuation.
- A 22% ascent to $0.00000374 seems likely, but a breakdown of $0.00000257 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
SafeMoon price is currently hovering above a recently flipped resistance level. A retest of this barrier followed by a rally appears to be likely.
SafeMoon price eyes a higher high
SafeMoon price sliced through the resistance barrier at $0.00000295 and flipped it into a support level. This 12% hike was triggered after SAFEMOON formed an equal low at $0.00000272 on July 9.
The likely course of action for SafeMoon price is a retest of $0.00000295 followed by a resurgence of buyers that pushes it to the immediate supply barrier at $0.00000338. If the bulls shatter this area, the logical target would be $0.00000374, roughly a 22% hike from the current position – $0.00000304.
A close above this level would be a crucial development since it indicates the formation of a higher high after nearly 21 days of a downswing. Such a move might trigger FOMO and catapult SAFEMOON to $0.00000412.
Clearing these levels would open the path for bulls to push the altcoin to retest the range high at $0.00000470.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
While the bullish narrative makes sense, investors should watch for a quick reversal that flips the $0.00000295 support into a resistance level. If this were to happen, market participants could expect a 7% downswing to $0.00000272.
However, if SafeMoon price breaches the range low at $0.00000257, it will invalidate the optimistic outlook, which might trigger a 22% crash to $0.00000198.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
