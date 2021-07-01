- SafeMoon price may be shaping a cup completion cheat pattern on the two-hour chart.
- 200 two-hour simple moving average (SMA) emerging as an obstacle.
- SAFEMOON reacts to a bearish momentum divergence on the two-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI).
SafeMoon price has been engaged in a bottoming process that has twisted investors with various buy signals that eventually failed or never triggered. Currently, SAFEMOON appears to be framing a new bottoming pattern that could offer a timely opportunity to capture a 20% return.
SafeMoon price proves that it can get up and fight another day
SafeMoon price rallied almost 80% from the June 22 low of $0.00000230, surpassing the 50 two-hour SMA and logging the first overbought condition on the two-hour RSI since early May, demonstrating an impulsive bid and decisiveness for the rookie cryptocurrency. The SAFEMOON rally has culminated with a vigorous test of the 200 two-hour SMA and a negative momentum divergence on the RSI.
The emerging SAFEMOON corrective process around the 200 two-hour SMA at $0.00000382 is supported by the 50 two-hour SMA at $0.00000352. SafeMoon price has removed some of the overbought condition as it develops the handle of a cup completion cheat pattern with a trigger price of $0.00000410.
Cup completion cheat patterns generally develop in the bottom half of a cup formation and provide an early but timely opportunity to participate in the momentum accompanying the base’s right side. The SAFEMOON pattern is currently developing around the middle of the base.
It is anticipated that SafeMoon price will continue to consolidate the recent 80% gain. Still, it may dip lower than the 50 two-hour SMA, thereby pushing the RSI down near an oversold reading. It would be a healthy and constructive evolution that will instill the price energy to overcome the trigger price of $0.00000410 and carry SAFEMOON to the target of $0.00000500, representing a 20% gain.
If the momentum is strong, SafeMoon price will likely test the 50-day SMA at $0.00000507.
SAFEMOON/USD 2-hour chart
A drop below $0.00000331 will defeat the bullish SAFEMOON pattern and place SafeMoon price in a vulnerable situation. A resumption of heavy selling pressure in the cryptocurrency complex could knock the token back to the June 22 low of $0.00000230.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon prepares for 26% advance
SafeMoon price has climbed after a brutal sell-off that ended on June 22. The ascent has sliced through a critical resistance level but is struggling to breach the next barrier. Therefore, SAFEMOON is likely to pull back to the immediate support floor.
Uniswap consolidates before pump to $21
Uniswap price has entered a minor correction toward $18 after hitting resistance at $19.30. The technical setup is still very much in favor of Uniswap going higher. UNI enjoys the current risk-on environment, and fundamentals are still in benefit of it going higher.
These three cryptos could soon recover and reach new all-time highs
Bitcoin price has been down in the dumps with multiple failed attempts to escape the ranging market. Most altcoins promptly follow the flagship crypto, but Solana, Chainlink and Litecoin have a different plan and might recover quicker than the rest to hit new all-time highs.
Shiba Inu price to retest crucial support before SHIB bulls set up next advance
Shiba Inu price has recently broken out of a bearish formation, introducing the potential for a new rally. SHIB escaped above a critical resistance trend line that has acted as a possible turning point for the meme coin’s disappointing returns since the May crypto market crash.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.