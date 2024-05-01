- Safe price posted a nearly 7% gain on Wednesday after Vitalik Buterin said he uses the platform's wallet to store his funds.
- Vitalik Buterin says multisig wallets are a way to decentralize security and are better than Shamir backup.
- SAFE appears to be recovering from a dip following the enabling of transfers.
SAFE, the native cryptocurrency of Safe wallet, rose nearly 7% on Wednesday after Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin revealed he uses the wallet to store his funds.
Read more: Ethereum plunges outside key range briefly as US Dollar Index gains strength
Vitalik Buterin uses Safe wallet
Following a recent increase in phishing scams and wallet hacks, an X user recommended that crypto investors use hardware wallets instead of hot wallets. He highlighted that hardware wallets could help investors better secure their funds since they are offline and users would rarely sign transactions with them. "Your hardware wallet will be your fortress of solitude," he said.
In response, another X user discussed the downsides of hardware wallets, stating, "The biggest risk becomes yourself." Some of the risks he mentioned include someone discovering your seed, forgetting where your seed is, and traveling due to emergencies after putting your seed in a bank vault.
Following this, Vitalik Buterin commented on the exchange on Wednesday. He mentioned that the risks in hardware wallets are why he uses the Safe multisig wallet for storing more than 90% of his funds.
Also read: Bitcoin price crashes below $58K, tests Bull Market Support Band
Multisig wallets are cryptocurrency wallets that require multiple private keys to access or transfer assets.
Buterin mentioned that users could hold some of the keys and allow others they trust to hold the rest while ensuring not to reveal who those other people are, even to each other. "Decentralize your own security," he said.
The above is why I use a multisig (@safe) for >90% of my personal funds— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 1, 2024
M-of-N, some keys held by you (but not enough to block recovery), the rest held by other people you trust. Don't reveal who those other people are, even to each other.
Decentralize your own security.
While another user added Shamir backups - another crypto wallet security standard - Buterin noted they're "way easier to screw up than a multisig."
Following Buterin's comments, the price of SAFE quickly shot up despite the general crypto market downturn. SAFE increased from a low of $1.70 to $1.92 before setting around $1.89 at the time of writing. SAFE had plummeted in the past seven days after the Safe DAO enabled the transfer of SAFE tokens on April 23rd.
Read more: Top 3 meme coins price prediction Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bonk: Memes face steeper correction than Bitcoin
SAFE could enjoy more gains in the coming days as Buterin's comments could attract more users to try out the Safe wallet and engage with its token. The Safe team has also been partnering and integrating with key players across the crypto ecosystem, and its Safe Con web3 developer conference may trigger a rally for the SAFE token.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 meme coins price prediction Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bonk: Memes face steeper correction than Bitcoin
Dogecoin eyes February lows after nearly 23% decline in the past seven days. Shiba Inu could plummet another 13% amid the broader crypto market correction. Bonk price is likely to regain lost ground as technical indicators point at recovery.
XRP sustains above $0.50 as traders digest news of Ripple XRP Ledger entry in the Japanese market
Ripple (XRP) sustained above $0.50, a key support level, on Wednesday. XRP price is down nearly 6% in the past ten days. The altcoin is in a confirmed downward trend, and wiped out all gains since February.
Optimism OP struggles to gain momentum despite alleged $90 million OP purchase by a16z
Venture capital firm a16z has purchased $90 million in OP tokens under a two-year vesting period, Unchained crypto reports. Sources told Unchained Crypto that Optimism has done well and the project is still doing airdrops.
Sei price action forecasts an opportunity to accumulate SEI Premium
Sei (SEI) price is at a crossroads and could trigger a steep correction or potential bounce after setting up an all-time high (ATH) of $1.145 roughly a month ago. Based on the Bitcoin price action, a potential bounce will likely occur anytime now.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.