Bitcoin.com announced the launch of the proprietary P2P cryptocurrency exchange.

Roger Ver is no longer a CEO of Bitcoin.com.

BCH/USD recovers ground following the announcement.



Bitcoin.com launches its own P2P cryptocurrency exchange in September. According to the announcement displayed on the website of the project, the trading platform will go live in 29-day s from now.

The trading platform will supplement the list of other services offered by the company - cryptocurrency wallet, media outlet and crypto casino. Bitcoin.com launches the exchange with the aim to support BCH and other altcoins adoption.

Initially, the platform will support several popular cryptocurrencies with large market value, like Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP) launched on Bitcoin Cash protocol. Traders will be able to choose from 50 trading pairs.

Roger Ver believes that that SLP tokens have great potential because of their versatility.

In a separate announcement, Roger Ver stepped down as the Bitcoin.com CEO to the position of executive chairman.

According to the information on the Bitcoin.com website, Stefan Rust is a new CEO, who previously held the position of director of corporate and business development of the company.

“I’m hugely excited to take on the role of CEO working alongside Roger. Together we can now turbocharge the awesome team and great brand that is Bitcoin.com. We will play an integral part in making money work for everybody as society undergoes such an enormous and pivotal change. It’s going to be a wild ride, so don’t miss it,” Rust commented.

Bitcoin Cash, now the fourth digital asset with the current market value of $6 billion has gained nearly 3% in recent 24 hours. Notably, BCH/USD is changing hands at $339, having recovered from the recent low of $255 hit on July 15.