- Robinhood agrees to acquire WonderFi for $178M in cash, gaining control of one of Canada’s largest regulated crypto platforms.
- The deal adds $2.1B CAD in assets under custody to Robinhood’s ecosystem.
- This acquisition marks Robinhood’s latest global expansion move, following its $200M Bitstamp deal in 2024.
Robinhood will acquire WonderFi for $178 million in cash, marking its formal entry into Canada’s regulated crypto market.
Robinhood adds C$2.1B in custodied assets through WonderFi acquisition
Robinhood Markets, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canadian digital asset firm WonderFi Technologies Inc. for approximately $250 million Canadian Dollar (USD178 million) in cash.
The deal brings over $2.1 billion in assets under custody into Robinhood’s ecosystem and gives the US firm a regulated entry into Canada's crypto market.
Robinhood has signed an agreement to acquire @WonderFi, a Canadian leader in crypto products.— Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) May 13, 2025
We’re excited to partner with WonderFi to accelerate Robinhood’s mission in Canada.
More details: https://t.co/B2ygTDYOPw pic.twitter.com/9u1c0vJeWV
Under the merger terms, WonderFi shareholders will receive C$0.36 per share, representing a 41% premium to its May 12 closing price and a 71% premium over its 30-day volume-weighted average price.
WonderFi currently operates two of Canada’s largest regulated crypto platforms, Bitbuy and Coinsquare, through which it serves both retail and institutional clients.
“WonderFi has built a formidable family of brands serving beginner and advanced users alike. They’re an ideal partner to accelerate our expansion in Canada,” said Johann Kerbrat, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Robinhood Crypto.
Robinhood’s global expansion continues after $200M Bitstamp acquisition
Robinhood’s imminent acquisition of WonderFi comes less than a year after Robinhood’s $200 million purchase of Bitstamp, announced in June 2024.
The rapid execution of deals indicates a deliberate push by Robinhood to scale its crypto product offerings outside of the US, in anticipation of increased global adoption in the coming years.
We’ve got crypto too.— Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) May 12, 2025
Robinhood also opened its Canadian headquarters in Toronto in 2024, primarily as an engineering and infrastructure hub.
The firm already employs more than 140 people in Canada. WonderFi’s technology stack provides regulated access to the country's crypto trading, staking and custody markets.
For WonderFi shareholders, the all-cash offer provides a clean exit at a significant premium, following a period of flat performance and strategic consolidation in the Canadian crypto sector.
What’s next?
The merger between Robinhood and WonderFi remains subject to customary approvals from Canadian regulators. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025, and WonderFi’s existing operations will be folded into Robinhood Crypto.
However, after the acquisition, WonderFi’s current management team, including President and CEO Dean Skurka, is expected to remain onboard post-acquisition.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bulls hold steady, eyeing $3.00
Ripple’s price trades broadly stable at around $2.60 on Wednesday, upholding the recent bullish trend as crypto markets cheer amid improved sentiment. An increase in exposure to XRP among the whales, especially those holding more than 10 million XRP, could accelerate the rally.
Bonk Price Forecast: Breakout from bullish pattern projects a 60% surge
Bonk price consolidates gains of around $0.000023 on Wednesday after breaking out of a cup and handle pattern. The technical breakout, eyeing almost a 60% increase to $0.000034, is part of a broader bullish wave in the cryptocurrency market, accentuated by high risk-on sentiment.
Bitcoin retreats as focus turns to Ukraine-Russia peace talks
Bitcoin price stabilizes near $103,500 on Wednesday after repeated rejections at the $105,000 resistance over the past four days. Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Istanbul this week could act as a bullish catalyst for risk assets, including BTC, if talks bear fruit.
Monero market cap surpasses Pepe’s after hitting four-year high
Monero price extends its gains for a seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, trading above $340 for the first time since August 2021. With the latest price rally, the privacy-focused cryptocurrency's market capitalization has reached $6.43 billion, overtaking that of popular meme coinPepe.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls aim for $105,000 after nearly 10% weekly gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $103,000 on Friday after rallying nearly 10% this week. Risk-on sentiment prevails as Trump announced a trade deal with the UK and ahead of the meeting with China this weekend.