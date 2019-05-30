Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD is very close to $0.50 return

Ken Chigbo
Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Ripple's XRP price in the second part of Thursday is trading in minor negative by just some 0.10%>.
  • XRP/USD bulls are pressuring a huge barrier seen tracking from $0.47-0.48 range, the high area of the month. 
  • The noted barrier appears to be the last major area of resistance ahead of $0.50 return. 

 

Spot rate:                  0.4445

Relative change:      -0.10%

High:                         0.4713

Low:                          0.4365

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.444
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 0.4446
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.3886
Daily SMA50 0.3444
Daily SMA100 0.3329
Daily SMA200 0.3434
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.4574
Previous Daily Low 0.4216
Previous Weekly High 0.4291
Previous Weekly Low 0.3616
Previous Monthly High 0.3803
Previous Monthly Low 0.2827
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.4353
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.4438
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.425
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.4054
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.3892
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.4608
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.477
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.4966

 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action via the 60-minute chart view is supported near-term by an ascending trend line. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • The bulls are trying to break down chunky supply which runs from $0.4700-0.4800 range. 

 

BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.