Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD is very close to $0.50 return
- Ripple's XRP price in the second part of Thursday is trading in minor negative by just some 0.10%>.
- XRP/USD bulls are pressuring a huge barrier seen tracking from $0.47-0.48 range, the high area of the month.
- The noted barrier appears to be the last major area of resistance ahead of $0.50 return.
Spot rate: 0.4445
Relative change: -0.10%
High: 0.4713
Low: 0.4365
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.444
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.4446
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.3886
|Daily SMA50
|0.3444
|Daily SMA100
|0.3329
|Daily SMA200
|0.3434
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4574
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4216
|Previous Weekly High
|0.4291
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.3616
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3803
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2827
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4353
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.4438
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.3892
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4608
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.477
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.4966
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action via the 60-minute chart view is supported near-term by an ascending trend line.
XRP/USD daily chart
- The bulls are trying to break down chunky supply which runs from $0.4700-0.4800 range.
