Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD forming a potential double bottom

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 1.30% in the session on Thursday.
  • XRP/USD price action is forming a potential double bottom via the daily view.
  • Eyes are on the neckline area of $0.2300-50 range of the noted formation. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

The price has bounced off big support which could be a double bottom at around $0.2150.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

A near-term potential bearish flag formation can be eyed via the 60-minute chart view. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.2175

Relative change:      +1.30%

High:                         0.2189

Low:                          0.2125

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

