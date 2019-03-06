Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bullish pennant subject to a breakout
- Ripple's XRP price is trading marginally in the red, minor losses of 0.60% in the second half of Monday.
- XRP/USD via the daily chart view is moving within a bullish pennant pattern formation.
- Bulls still remain locked in on moving back above the psychological $0.5000 price area.
Spot rate: 0.4425
Relative change: -0.60%
High: 0.4646
Low: 0.4285
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term ascending trend line providing needed comfort for the price, via the 60-minute.
XRP/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily chart view is moving within a bullish pennant formation, subject to a breakout.
