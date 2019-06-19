Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bullish pennant structure remains intact and subject to breakout
- Ripple's XRP is holding very minor gains on Wednesday, holding gains of around 0.55%.
- XRP/USD price hit with another rejection in chunky supply region, $0.4500-0.4800 range.
- Via the daily chart view, price action continues to move within a bullish penannt structure.
Spot rate: 0.4298
Relative change: +0.55%
High: 0.4366
Low: 0.4246
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- The price via the 60-minute chart view has broken out to the upside from a bullish flag pattern.
XRP/USD daily chart
- Heavy supply holds firm from $0.4500-0.4800 range, bulls remain capped.
