Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bullish flag subject to a breakout
- Ripple's XRP price is trading marginally in the red, down just some 0.60% in the second half of the session.
- XRP/USD via the daily chart view sees a bullish technical set up, pennant structure subject to a breakout.
- Heavy near-term supply remains running from $0.4000 up to $0.4100, capping upside potential at present.
Spot rate: 0.4007
Relative change: -0.65%
High: 0.4102
Low: 0.3964
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action via the 60-minute chart view is narrowing within a rising wedge pattern formation.
XRP/USD daily chart
- XRP/USD daily price action is moving within a bullish pennant pattern formation, something which is seen with some of its peers also.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.