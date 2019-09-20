Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD big retest on the cards

- Ripple's XRP price on Friday is trading firmly in the red by some 3% in the session.
- XRP/USD bears are forcing the price to give back the strong gains seen earlier in the week.
- The price is heading for a retest of a breached pennant structure, failure to hold the retest could be punishing.
Spot rate: 0.2924
Relative change: -9.05%
High: 0.3025
Low: 0.2888
XRP/USD daily chart
- The price earlier in the week extended to the upside off a breached pennant, bears are pushing for the retest.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is forming a potential head and shoulders structure, with the price heading towards a neckline retest, almost completing a right shoulder.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
