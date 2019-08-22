Ripple’s XRP price analysis: XRP/USD a rejection at $0.3000 could be harmful

Ripple’s XRP price in the second half of Thursday is trading in positive territory by some 1.40%.

Heavy resistance can be observed heading into the psychological $0.3000 territory.

Ripple’s XRP on Thursday is trading in minor positive territory by some 1.50%.XRP/USD bulla are heading back towards $0.3000, but much resistance be be observed.

In terms of news flow, Xendpay, a London-based international money transfer service has joined RippleNet. It will leverage the technology for its real-time cross-border payments. +

The report, details that the move will make it possible for Xendpay to facilitate cost-efficient, super-fast cross-border money transfers and payments in new regions including Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. Reportedly, Xendpay’s integration with RippleNet will enable it to easily send money to these new countries in local currencies instead of the U.S. dollar.