Ripple’s XRP price analysis: XRP/USD 25% drop in 2019 angers the community

- The ongoing correction targets $0.25 support but XRP is holding ground at $0.2595.
- XRP bearish inclination is likely to last throughout the sessions on Wednesday.
- XRP has tanked 25% in 2019 compared to Bitcoin’s 200% increase in the same period.
Ripple’s XRP lagged behind Bitcoin’s sharp recovery to levels above $10,700. The third-largest cryptocurrency movement in the last couple of days has been limited within a narrowing ascending channel. Besides, attempts to break above the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) were thwarted by increasing selling activity around $0.2667.
The ongoing correction targets $0.25 support, however, XRP is holding ground at $0.2595. If the downtrend progresses below the channel support, a further breakout could retest $0.24 (major support) and even refresh lows towards $0.22.
Looking at the 4-hour chart, XRP bearish inclination is likely to last throughout the sessions on Wednesday. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is struggling to hold above the average after retreating from levels roughly at $64.28. On the contrary, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence has sustained an uptrend in the 4-hour range. Moreover, its ability to stay above 0.000 suggests there’s enough buying pressure to avoids dips below the channel support.
Away from the technicals, Ripple is caught up in a rising revolution within the XRP community. The community is blaming Ripple for the downtrend that has befallen XRP this year. Particularly, the community wants Ripple to stop dumping XRP coins which according to them is hurting the price.
"I'm thinking about forking XRP so we don’t have to deal with the founders dumping," Twitter user and XRP investor CryptoBitlord, wrote last week. "This will be a community effort."
"[Ripple chief executive] Brad Garlinghouse, [and Ripple chief technology officer] Joel Katz, you now have 60 days to stop dumping XRP or we will stage a community takeover. If it’s a decentralized network like you say, we have the power to do it."
Garlinghouse was quick to defend the company saying that XRP sales had been reduced and that XRP inflation rate is lower than that of Bitcoin and Ether.
However, XRP has tanked 25% in 2019 compared to Bitcoin’s 200% increase in the same period. Moreover, Bitcoin dominance on the market is ballooning above 70% (an 18-months high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch
On Thursday, September 5, VanEck and SolidX are set to offer a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The firms will begin selling shared in a limited version of an ETF, exploiting an exemption by the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC).
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD range-bound with bearish bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.2 has been oscillating in a tight range with a bearish bias. ETH/USD has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, having retreated from the recent high $182.97 reached on Tuesday.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovery capped by $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.84, having gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 during the previous week; however, the upside momentum and umproved sentiments on the cryptocurrency market helped trigger the recovery.
Cryptocurrency market update: Top analyst not convinced with Bitcoin recovery; BTC downside shifting to $6,000
Bitcoin led the cryptocurrency market in a phenomenon recovery phase from the lows recorded in the last week of August. Bitcoin’s graceful correction above $10,700 revived investors’ hopes of seeing the oldest cryptocurrency above the psychological level at $11,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.