Ripple’s XRP lands support on Japan-based BitFlyer exchange

- BitFlyer is excited to have the second-largest crypto by trading volume in Japan, XRP trade on its platform.
- The campaign launched to mark XRP’s support will reward 10 users with 100,000 JPY.
BitFlyer is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange companies by Bitcoin trading volume in Japan. The company’s latest announcement says that the third-largest crypto, Ripple’s XRP has been supported for trading. BitFlyer announcement stated with excitement:
“Ripple (XRP) is the currency that boasts Japan’s second-largest domestic trade volume*2 after Bitcoin, and it can be bought and sold on our Altcoin Market through web browsers or through Buy/Sell on the bitFlyer Wallet app (iOS and Android).”
The support for XRP comes after Bitcoin Cash started trading on the platform in September. Ethereum Classic (ETC), Lisk (LSK, Litecoin (LTC) and Monacoin (MONA) buy and sell features were added in September.
To celebrate the support XRP, BitFlyer has launched a campaign that will see 100,000 yen awarded to ten users. The requirement is that users should trade at least 5,000 JPY in the course of the campaign that ends on December 26.
Read more: Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD range resistance must come down
