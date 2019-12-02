John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD range resistance must come down

Cryptos |
  • Ripple lock-step trading stuck in a narrowing range between $0.2192 and $0.3085.
  • XRP nurtures a weak bullish bias in the short term even as the year comes to an end.

Spot rate: $0.2236

Relative change: -0.001911

Percentage change: -0.85%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Shrinking

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple price defends $0.20 support, averting the risk of dropping into the $1.0 range.

The range resistance will have to come down for Santa’s early Christmas gift targeting $0.50.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple defends falling channel support, but the channel resistance is a hard nut to crack.

Correction above the channel resistance could give Ripple a push above $0.24 and $0.26, respectively.

XRP/USD 2-hour chart

The rising wedge pattern hints at an impending breakdown.

In the short term, XRP has a weak bullish bias based on the up-trending RSI.

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2236
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.89
Today daily open 0.2256
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2435
Daily SMA50 0.2715
Daily SMA100 0.2673
Daily SMA200 0.3181
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2263
Previous Daily Low 0.2193
Previous Weekly High 0.2356
Previous Weekly Low 0.2015
Previous Monthly High 0.3149
Previous Monthly Low 0.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.222
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2236
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2212
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2168
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2142
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2282
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2307
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2351

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD reclaims $7,400 following a drab weekend session

BTC/USD reclaims $7,400 following a drab weekend session

Bitcoin is trying to get a fresh for a new week and in the new month. This month is special because, in the past, it has been the turn-around for long term down trending crypto markets. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is slightly bullish on Monday towards the end of the Asian session.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD range resistance must come down

XRP/USD range resistance must come down

Ripple price defends $0.20 support, averting the risk of dropping into the $1.0 range. The range resistance will have to come down for Santa’s early Christmas gift targeting $0.50. Ripple defends falling channel support, but the channel resistance is a hard nut to crack. Correction above the channel resistance ...

More Ripple News

DASH/USD breakout leads cryptocurrency recovery

DASH/USD breakout leads cryptocurrency recovery

Dash bulls have been intentional in their quest for recovery, possibly hunting for a better close to year. After finding support at $48 following the declines in November, Dash recovered to highs above $62.

More Dash news

Coinbase cold wallet holds a colossal 966,230 Bitcoin

Coinbase cold wallet holds a colossal 966,230 Bitcoin

The leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States has continued to be the pacesetter in the cryptocurrency industry. Its keen eye on security has been an attraction to many who seek the safekeeping of their crypto assets.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market

Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location