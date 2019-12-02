Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD range resistance must come down

Ripple lock-step trading stuck in a narrowing range between $0.2192 and $0.3085.

XRP nurtures a weak bullish bias in the short term even as the year comes to an end.

Spot rate: $0.2236

Relative change: -0.001911

Percentage change: -0.85%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Shrinking

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple price defends $0.20 support, averting the risk of dropping into the $1.0 range.

The range resistance will have to come down for Santa’s early Christmas gift targeting $0.50.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple defends falling channel support, but the channel resistance is a hard nut to crack.

Correction above the channel resistance could give Ripple a push above $0.24 and $0.26, respectively.

XRP/USD 2-hour chart

The rising wedge pattern hints at an impending breakdown.

In the short term, XRP has a weak bullish bias based on the up-trending RSI.